The Wine Press

The Napa Valley Wine Press: A landmark for Spanish for the Wine Industry

  • Updated
Josefina Adriance

Josefina Adriance, a native of Spain now living in Napa, created her Spanish for the Wine Industry program to bridge language barriers in vineyards and wineries. 

 Submitted photo

Spanish for Business, based in Napa, is celebrating 30 years helping to bridge language barriers for wineries and vineyards.

Josefina Adriance created her Spanish for the Wine Industry program by providing Spanish translations, classes, manuals, and videos, with a focus on the wine industry.

A native of Spain, Adriance has taught employees from more than 100 Napa Valley wineries and vineyards through her classes, at wineries, her office and in partnership with the Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

“My goal is to create effective ways to communicate with Spanish-speaking workers in vineyards and wineries, and to enhance the Spanish skills of human resources personnel and those involved in wine tourism,” Adriance said.

Since there were no books specifically written to teach Spanish with vocabulary and situations pertinent to the wine business, she developed her own program, “Spanish for The Wine Industry” focusing on work done in the vineyard, the winery and the tasting room.

Because the wine industry has a vocabulary all its own. Those who need to translate between Spanish and English may find themselves searching long and hard for the right words for “racking valve” (boca de limpios), “bud graft” (injertar brotes) or “punching the cap" (bazuqueo).

Adriance compiled her years of vocabulary research for her wine-related translations into the “English-Spanish Dictionary for the Wine Industry.” This dictionary now is available online with audio to include the English/Spanish pronunciation of each term.

A new addition to the Spanish for the Wine Industry Program is her video classes, created at the request of many students who wanted to be able to take the Spanish for the Wine Industry classes at their own schedule and pace.

More information about the Spanish for the Wine Industry program at www.Spanishforwine.com

