Theorem Vineyards on Diamond Mountain has named Andy Jones as winemaker.

Originally from Jackson, Wyoming, Jones moved to the Napa Valley to further his career in the restaurant industry. A management position at a Michelin-starred restaurant soon opened his eyes to the world of fine wine. In 2008, determined to learn more, he accepted a cellar internship at Outpost Wines with Napa Valley winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown.

Over the next 15 years, with Brown as his mentor, Jones immersed himself in winemaking, gaining extensive knowledge and respect for technique while assuming increasing responsibilities as winemaker and, eventually, consulting winemaker, making wines that including Brown’s much lauded Rivers Marie wines. He also assisted Brown, Theorem’s consulting winemaker, with all of the winery’s earliest vintages prior to the opening of their own winery in 2018.

He met Theorem's owners, Kisha and Jason Itkin, during their first harvest in 2012. Jones said, “During those early years, I was involved in every aspect of the Theorem Vineyards project, and I always hoped to continue working with them. Now, joining the Theorem team feels like a full circle, coming home kind of moment. Add to the mix their two amazing mountain estate vineyards and it’s a winemaker’s dream come true.”

Pigs & Pinot in Healdsburg

The 16th annual Pigs & Pinot returns to Healsdburg on March 17 and 18.

Created by chef Charlie Palmer and winemaker Daryl Groom in 2005, Pigs & Pinot celebrates Pinot Noir and pork at Hotel Healdsburg with a series of dining and education experiences.

It is hosted by Palmer who will be joined by master sommeliers and international chefs.

The event kicks off on Friday, March 17, with the Taste of Pigs & Pinot serving 60 Pinot Noirs from around the world alongside a variety of pork dishes.

The wines will also be competing in the Pinot Cup, the annual wine competition in which one wine will be named “the best of the best."

On Saturday, the Tournament of the Pig is an Iron Chef-style competition in which two teams will be given a whole pig and must create two distinct dishes.

The Ultimate Pinot Smackdown is a March-Madness-inspired wine seminar featuring 16 Pinot Noirs, four master sommeliers and one winner.

On Saturday evening, there are two dinners, the Swig & Wine Dinner at Spoonbar and the Gala Dinner at Dry Creek Kitchen.

Tickets to Taste of Pigs & Pinot are $200 and seminars are $175. For more information and tickets visit pigsandpinot.com.

