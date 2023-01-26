The Napa Valley Wine Press: Cakebread celebrates 50 years

This year Cakebread Cellars' annual founder's day celebration falls on the 50th anniversary of the family-owned winery in Rutherford.
The 2023 Founder’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, honors the legacy of Jack and Dolores Cakebread and their philosophy, “Quality wine brings good food and great company together around the table.”
For 45 years, when the winter weather and dormant vines offered time to gather together, Jack and Dolores Cakebread hosted their annual open house.
As the event grew from a small group to 800 guests, they continued to greet everyone at the front door and share their wine, stories and hospitality.
The 50th anniversary event, which includes food and wine pairings and live music, begins at 11 a.m. Reservations for 75 guests are available every 30 minutes. Advance reservations are recommended.
Tickets are $75 at www.exploretock.com/cakebreadcellars.
All proceeds will be donated to the Napa Valley Food Bank.