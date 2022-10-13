The Napa Valley Wine Press: Cocktails and Cabernet in October

Cocktails & Costumes at Wilfred’s Lounge

Wilfred’s Lounge, Napa Valley’s only Tiki bar and restaurant, will get in the spooky spirit and kick off Halloween island-style on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 11 p.m.

The all-day Cocktails & Costumes event will feature a sangria-based drink special called Red Death, created at Wilfred’s and served in a festive Halloween Skull mug. Costumes are encouraged.

At the event, Wilfred’s proprietor, Nat Komes, who is also general manager of Flora Springs Winery, will celebrate the annual release of the winery’s All Hallows’ Eve Cabernet Franc.

Komes began making this wine 13 years ago as a tribute to Napa Valley’s ghost wineries. Each vintage features a unique Halloween-themed label; a bat hovers over a night harvesting crew in this year’s release from 2020, which will be available by the glass or bottle.

The Greasy Gills from Oakland will play instrumental twangy rock ‘n roll from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. To guarantee a table during the live music, guests are encouraged to make reservations for dinner. Seating at the bar is first come, first served.

Wilfred’s Lounge is open five days a week, Wednesday-Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. (the kitchen closes at 9 p.m.) and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are not required but are encouraged and can be made by calling (707) 690-9957. Info, www.wilfredslounge.com.

The Cabernet Classic at the Meritage

The Meritage Resort and Spa hosts its second annual Cabernet Classic Nov. 4 to 6. The three-day gathering will bring together master sommeliers, wine aficionados, industry experts and wineries in celebration of the region’s most renowned variety.

The event will donate $30,000 to the SommFoundation, a nonprofit organization that assists in the education and professional development of people working in the wine industry.

The weekend kicks off on Friday afternoon with a lunch featuring wines from Chile’s Lapostolle followed by a panel of experts, including Jay Fletcher and Master Sommeliers Gillian Balance and Erik Elliot, who will lead guests through a flight of Cabernet that includes selections from Penfolds, Gaja, Chateau Pichon Lalande, and Heitz Cellar.

The night will conclude with a winemaker dinner featuring Cardiff Scott-Robinson and the wines of Paraduxx.

On Saturday, is the Cabernet Retrospective, a tasting seminar on how the variety develops secondary and tertiary complexities over time. The expert panel will be joined by Master of Wine, Ashley Hausman, and winemaker Donald Patz, who will guide participants through 12 Cabernets that span the 2004 to 2018 vintages.

DAOU Vineyards from Paso Robles will be featured at a Lebanese-inspired lunch.

In the afternoon, a Grand Tasting will take place on the Lawn at the Meritage with wines from more than 30 wineries from Napa Valley and beyond, including Paul Hobbs, Vasse Felix, Hall, Lapostolle, Freemark Abbey, Catena Zapata and Beringer.

The final panel-led tasting, Around the World with Cabernet, takes place on Sunday following brunch. Members from the SommFoundation will virtually transport guests to vineyards around the globe via the SommGeo mapping tool. Producers will include New Zealand’s Villa Maria, Italy’s Bindi Sergardi, Washington’s Delille Cellars, France’s Chateau Cantenac Brown, and many more.

The cost for the weekend is $1,650 per person. Day passes and tickets for individual experiences are also available for each of the three days.

The Meritage Resort and Spa is offering the Sip & Stay Weekend Passport for $4,000 that includes accommodations for two, the Weekend Passport entrance for two to the Cabernet Classic, and all taxes and fees. An upgraded package is $5,000.

For tickets, visit www.cabernetclassic.com.

The Wizards of Elixirs Cocktail Competition

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Wizards of Elixir Cocktail Competition returns on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville.

Hosted by The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley and Charbay Distillery, the event invites top wine country’s top bartenders to vie for the People’s Choice Award, with cocktails using Charbay Doubled & Twisted Whiskey.

All proceeds from ticket and raffle sales will benefit the Museum’s nonprofit arts education programs.

Tickets are $35 at the Wizards of Elixirs event page before Oct. 23; $40 at the door and $30 for Napa Valley Museum Yountville members. Guests must be 21 years old with proof of ID. Admission includes all cocktail tastings and one raffle ticket for prizes, including restaurant gift cards and bottles of Charbay. Buy additional raffle tickets throughout the event for $5 each or five for $20.

Wear a Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest. Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required. New this year are food trucks from Di Filippo Pizza and Big C BBQ with sauce featuring The Perfect Purée’s flavors and Charbay whiskey.

Competitors include:

— Tim Creedon, Blue Ridge Kitchen

— Melanie Amaral, Farmstead Restaurant

— Savannah Barto, The Q Restaurant & Bar

— Dylan Martini, Jax White Mule Diner

— Vincent Lundeen, Andaz Napa

— Carly Hiebert and Omar Ortiz, Solage Jessica Aitken, Lo & Behold

— Vanessa Aguiniga, Napa Valley Bistro

— Riley Cassity, Bird & The Bottle

— Tommy Cracraft & PJ McGinnis, Fern Bar

— Danny Ojinaga & Joselin Ramos, Third Pig

— Doc Parks, Wilfred’s Lounge

— Chris Baker, Duke’s Spirited Cocktails

— Kathleen Amtower, ROOF 106 at Matheson Healdsburg

Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville.