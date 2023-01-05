The Napa Valley Wine Press: Laura Webb joins Cakebread team

Cakebread Cellars has appointed Laura Webb as the new vice president of marketing and sales.

Webb joins Cakebread Cellars with more than 20 years of executive business experience, focused primarily on strategy, marketing and innovation across several consumer products categories.

Previously, she spent nearly a decade at Brown-Forman Corporation and for the last 10 years, managed a consulting firm. Webb's experience includes brands and portfolios such as Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Beaulieu Vineyards, McBride Sisters, Sonoma-Cutrer, and others.

“We are excited to welcome Laura to the Cakebread family. I am confident that she will be a great addition to our team,” said Mike Jaeger, winery president and CEO.

Webb's first day at Cakebread Cellars was Dec. 19, 2022.