The Napa Valley Wine Press: Lewis Cellars sold

Justin Vineyards & Winery has expanded its portfolio into Napa Valley with the acquisition of Lewis Cellars.
Lewis Cellars, established in 1992 by Randy and Debbie Lewis as a small family winery, will remain under the leadership of Randy Lewis and Dennis Bell.
Lewis produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. Lewis Cellars' 2013 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon was #1 on Wine Spectator's Wine of the Year list in 2016, noted by editor James Laube as "typifying modern winemaking" with a wine that is expressive and elegant.
Justin produces Bordeaux-style wines from Paso Robles, Calif. Their portfolio also includes Sonoma Valley-based Landmark Vineyards, which produces Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, and JNSQ, a California-born Ros é Cru.
