The Napa Valley Wine Press: Staglin Festival for Brain Heath raises over $12 million

RUTHERFORD — One Mind continued to raise much needed funds and awareness for mental illnesses and treatments at the 28th annual Music Festival for Brain Health, held Sept. 10 at Staglin Family Vineyard.

Co-hosts Shari and Garen Staglin, along with their children Brandon and Shannon, former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Congressman Mike Thompson and the One Mind board of directors welcomed more than 400 supporters, scientists and friends to raise support and hope for people facing mental health challenges.

The event raised $3 million pushing One Mind’s annual fundraising total to over $12 million.

In addition, One Mind and the One Mind board of directors announced that more than $21.6 million in follow-on funding has been raised in 2022, bringing the 28-year cumulative total, including direct contributions and leveraged funds provided to scientists as a result of initial research funding from One Mind to more than $546 million.

One Mind is a leading non-profit catalyzing change through science, business and media to transform the world’s mental health through its disruptive programs and evidence-based solutions.

“We continue to be amazed and honored by the incredible generosity of our supporters in this journey,” stated One Mind Co-Founder Garen Staglin. “In the past 28 years, the Music Festival for Brain Health has not only allowed us to raise a significant amount of money, but also raise awareness nationally to support the science and scientists who have accelerated important advances in brain health diagnostics and care.”

This day began with a scientific symposium, featuring keynote speaker Regina E. Dugan, PhD, president and CEO of Wellcome Leap, Inc., as well as Christopher M. Palmer, MD, director of the Department of Postgraduate and Continuing Education at McLean Hospital and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

A symposium highlight was the research summary presentations of the three 2022 One Mind COMPASS Pathways Rising Star awardees who spoke about their research projects, that have been funded by One Mind.

Following the symposium, a tasting of Napa Valley wines took place outdoors on the Staglin Family Vineyard grounds, with hors d’oeuvres provided by chef Christopher and Martina Kostow of Loveski Deli in Napa.

The day continued with two rousing live concert performances by Jewel and Hunter Hayes, followed by an impromptu auction for a guitar with Jewel’s signature and artwork. Bidding was so competitive that Jewel agreed to donate a second guitar, raising $170,000 for the two custom decorated instruments.

Following the concert, VIP guests enjoyed a post-concert dinner created by chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago, paired with Staglin Family Vineyard wines. The spirit of generosity continued with a fund-a-need effort that raised $845,000 to support One Mind’s initiatives.

Donations to One Mind may be made online at onemind.org or by sending a check made payable to One Mind at P.O. Box 680, Rutherford, CA, 94573. One Mind is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.

Save the date for next year’s 29th Music Festival for Brain Health set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

For more information, visit music-festival.org, or contact Candace Thersby at 707-963-4038, or candace.thersby@onemind.org.