Ahead of the Curve 2023

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers host Ahead of the Curve 2023 on Thursday, March 16, from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

A flagship educational event, it presents keynote speakers from around the globe with thought-provoking presentations about how Napa Valley can achieve a climate-positive future through policy, climate-smart practices and global environmental standards.

Speakers include:

— Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist, policy expert, writer, and Brooklyn native. She is co-founder of the nonprofit think tank Urban Ocean Lab, co-editor of the bestselling climate anthology "All We Can Save," and co-creator of the podcast "How to Save a Planet." She co-authored the Blue New Deal, a roadmap for including the ocean in climate policy and was executive director of the Waitt Institute, developing policy at the EPA and NOAA. She serves on the advisory boards of Environmental Voter Project and Scientific American, and on the board of directors for GreenWave and Patagonia. Recent recognitions include the Schneider Award for climate communication and Time’s 100 Next List. Outside magazine called her “the climate leader we need.”

— Anthony Myint is the executive director for Zero Foodprint, a nonprofit leading public private collaboration with state agencies and regional governments in California and Colorado to scale regenerative agriculture. He’s known in the restaurant industry as the co-founder of Mission Street Food and The Perennial (Bon Appetit's "Most Sustainable Restaurant in the Country").

— Professor Andrew Isaacs of the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business is the executive director of the Management of Technology Program; he co-founded the UC Berkeley Center for Energy and Environmental Innovation.

— Alan Lewis is the vice president for Natural Grocers, a family-run, Colorado-based, health food chain with 170 locations in 21 states. At the federal, state, and local level, he engages on food, agriculture, nutrition, rural economic development, food safety, hemp, trade and health issues.

— Elisa Turner is the founder and CEO of Impakt IQ, a leader on ESG (environmental, social and governance) and sustainable business models, with a special focus on agricultural-based consumer products. She advises businesses on ESG frameworks and the interconnections between risk, reward and impact.

— Jamie Goode is the chief anorak for Wine Anorak Global Wine Journal. He has a PhD in plant biology and is an internationally acknowledged wine writer, speaker, and lecturer. He has been the wine columnist for UK newspaper, The Sunday Express, since 2005 and has published award-winning books including "Wine Science," "Authentic Wine," "I Taste Red and Flawless."

— Vanessa Suarez is the senior policy advisor for Carbon 180, where she works on U.S. federal policy across land and technology-based carbon removal solutions through a lens of environmental justice. She’s a champion of equitable, science-driven, and ambitious climate solutions.

The cost is $195 for members, $250 general admission and $145 for a Zoom link. More information is at www.napagrowers.org/aotc.html.

Contact: Caroline Feuchuk, Marketing Director, CFeuchuk@napagrowers.org

The Hall Cabernet Cook-off

Hall Winery in St. Helena hosts its annual Cabernet Cookoff to return on Saturday, April 22.

The event features culinary teams vying for a chance to win proceeds for a charity of their choice by participating in a food and wine pairing competition, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting nonprofit organizations selected by the winning chef teams. Two ticket options are available, a VIP ticket for $300 with access to pre-event activities from 11 a.m. to noon and a main event ticket, $150, from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Chef teams will create a dish to pair with 2020 Hall Jack’s Masterpiece Cabernet Sauvignon. Guests will sample 15 different dishes and the featured wine while voting for two People’s Choice winners. The teams for 2023 include Sobra Mesa, Luce at InterContinental San Francisco; Tarla Grill; One Market; Aurum; Clandestine Table Napa Valley; Oenetri; Farm at Carneros; Whiskey Bar at Sky & Vine; Lucy Restaurant & Bar; Crisp Kitchen & Juice; The Vault Steakhouse and the Nob Hill Club at Mark Hopkins.

Judges voting for two additional awards include Natalie Morales, co-host of CBS’ The Talk; singer/songwriter Huey Lewis; Bravo TV personality Craig Conover; chef Ken Frank, NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai, and Joy Bauer from NBC's Today Show. To purchase tickets, visit: www.hallwines.com/cabernetcookoff.

Hall Winery is at 401 St. Helena Highway. S. St. Helena. Info, (707) 967-2626.

High tea at the Meritage

To celebrate Women’s History Month in March, the Meritage Resort and Spa will host a high tea on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the resort’s Women in the Arts speaker series in partnership with Festival Napa Valley. It features pianist, arts innovator, Audrey Vardanega who will share her story and the work of Arium, a multimedia platform she co-founded in 2020.

Women in the Arts takes place on a quarterly basis. Each event features a female artist as well as women leaders in the wine, spirits, and beverage industries. A portion of the proceeds from each event supports scholarship programs in Napa County and beyond. For the March 11 event, proceeds will benefit the American Canyon chapter of Soroptimist International’s college scholarships for Napa County women and girls.

The tea will be sourced from the Sonoma-based and women-owned company, UppercaseTea. Founder Alison Kilmer will share her entrepreneurial path along with stories behind each tea served with chef Jose Mejia’s menu of seasonal cuisine.

Tickets for the event are $90 per person and includes a keepsake teacup and saucer from UppercaseTea. Guests are invited to dress up for the occasion by wearing a fascinator or hat. More details can be found at meritageresort.com