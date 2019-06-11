Napa Valley Wine Library will present its 57th annual tasting in The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Selecting from a roster of over 500 wineries in Napa Valley, a group of 60-75 invited producers will pour, share and showcase their wines from 4 to 6 p.m.
Winemakers have chosen wines from their cellars that represent the variety of wine styles achieved from unique vineyard sites throughout our Napa Valley. This could be of appellation, terroir, vintage, variety, or blend.
Drawn from 16 appellations, most of the wines are of extremely limited production, with more than half from productions of 500 cases or less and represent many of the best wines in their stylistic and varietal category.
Taste, and learn about these stellar wines with winery owners and winemakers while supporting our local history of viticulture, enology, and wine lore.
Founded in 1963, by food and wine luminaries MFK Fisher, marketing pioneer Francis Gould of Charles Krug, printer/educator James E. Beard, and Professor Maynard Amerine, the Napa Valley Wine Library collects, preserves, and disseminates historic and contemporary information regarding viticulture, enology and wine lore, particularly as it pertains to Napa Valley.
Housed in its own wing of the St. Helena Public Library, the collection is open to all members of the wine community – winery professionals, winegrowers, educators, journalists, wine enthusiasts, sommeliers, and anyone with a curiosity for the art and science of wine as an integral part of our culture, society and daily lives.
To join the Napa Valley Wine Library Association, and secure your ticket for the event, visit napawinelibrary.com.