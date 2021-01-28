The Old Vines of Lodi

The sight of an old vine is mesmerizing. The thick trunk and gnarly, troll-like shape is nothing like the evenly spaced, perfectly trellised and pruned vines. Old vines are full of history and they tell a story.

Many say that the average life span of a grapevine is 25 to 30 years. While there are no legal guidelines in the United States governing the use of the term “Old Vine,” it is usually used for vines of at least 50 years of age or older. And some vines can grow to more than 120 years of age.

Lodi is home to California’s highest concentration of own-rooted old vines and has been growing grapes since the 1850s. The oldest surviving vineyard planted in Lodi was planted in 1886.

Located directly east of the San Francisco Bay and south of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Lodi has a Mediterranean climate with warm days and cool nights, as well as cool breezes from the Sacramento River Delta that provide natural air conditioning throughout the growing season.

Two major rivers, the Mokelumne and Cosumnes, originate in the Sierra Nevada Mountain and run through Lodi. These rivers have brought soils rich in granitic-based minerals that add to the diverse soils formed thousands of years ago.