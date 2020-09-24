The Other White Wines

“It’s a testament to the incredible diversity of climates in the Central Coast,” noted Jason Haas, general manager and partner at Tablas Creek Vineyard, during a phone conversation about uncommon whites. The winery is noted for importing all 13 grape varieties from Châteauneuf-du-Pape (CdP) in France’s southern Rhône region, varieties that make up Tablas Creek’s flagship blends, modeled on the CdP red and white wines. It’s also among the few wineries in Paso producing some ten varietal whites.

“When we get new grapes we try to do varietal wines,” explained Haas of the white varieties (some of them rare) that make up the blends. As an example, he cited “our half an acre of picardan that has increased its world footprint by 40 percent.”

I tasted 2019 vintages of picpoul blanc exuberant with tropical notes; picardan showing rich texture and a lingering minerality; a honeydew melon-laced clairette blanche; and a textured bourboulenc, the latter, clearly a wine for geeks looking to claim bragging rights. There were two non-Rhône varieties in the lineup: the honey-laced petit manseng (native to Languedoc-Roussillon in Southwestern France) and a crisp, citrusy Italian vermentino.