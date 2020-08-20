The pandemic pivot for wineries

ONX Winery of Paso Robles figured out early on that they needed to do something to reach out to members and potential customers who could not make it to the winery to taste new releases. For about $20, the winery sends two-ounce samples of five wines and then the recipients can organize a Zoom call among friends or relatives with a rep from the winery.

In this successful effort, not only did ONX sell hundreds of kits (one of my friends in Studio City has quite a name at the winery for organizing about 20 tastings and selling 120 kits just by word of mouth) but the winery sold many bottles and will surely be a stop when any of these tasters heads to Paso Robles. In fact, the sampling program has been so successful, ONX is not stopping once tasting rooms are back to normal; they are expanding the program to sample library wines, barrel samples and food and wine pairings. www.onxwine.com.

At the beginning of August, a credit card called Grand Reserve World Mastercard launched with the intention of matching wine aficionados with small or boutique-sized wineries by offering rewards in the form of wine accessories like stemware and wine refrigerators and eventually experiences at member wineries when COVID-19 restrictions let up a bit.