RUTHERFORD – In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Rutherford Dust Society (RDS), the non-profit member association for growers and vintners in the Rutherford Appellation, will host the Rutherford Chili Ball on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Beckstoffer Farm Center.
Back by popular demand, this festive, family-friendly event will include entertainment for all ages, including a Chili Cook-off competition between vintners, growers, firefighters, chefs, and self-proclaimed chili connoisseurs in Rutherford.
A live vote by attendees and local chefs will decide who gets the ultimate glory and bragging rights for having the best chili in Rutherford.
In years past, the Rutherford Chili Ball has been a sold-out event, where locals, guests and their families gathered to kick back, relax and enjoy each other’s company. This year, RDS is bringing it back with fun activities for the entire family — from bouncy houses, to face painting by Buki the Clown, lawn games, and more. This year’s event will be a rodeo theme, with live country music by Brigham Brothers Band.
“The Chili Ball is a great Rutherford tradition,” said RDS Board Secretary Regina Weinstein of Honig Vineyards and Winery. “It allows us to reconnect with our friends and neighbors in Rutherford before harvest. The money we raise supports important non-profits in our community, and it’s always a lot of fun!”
Wines by RDS members and local beers will be available, complemented by a full barbecue spread featuring slow-roasted brisket, chicken, and all the sides by Black Bean BBQ. A silent auction will feature large format bottles of Rutherford wine, as well as tasting experiences throughout the appellation.
A portion of proceeds of the event will go directly to local non-profits including Rutherford Dust Society, Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford 4-H, St. Helena Co-op Nursery School, and the area’s historic community building, the Rutherford Hall.
Tickets are $50 for adults 21 and older, $25 for ages 13-20, $15 for ages 6-12, and kids under 5 are free. Group rates are also available for parties of 10 or more. For tickets and more information, visit rutherforddust.org, Rutherford Dust Society’s Facebook page, or email info@rutherforddust.org.