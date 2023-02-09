Coming up at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena is celebrating its 45th anniversary with events throughout 2023.

Coming up they host a cheese board workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn the basics for designing a cheeseboard, and take home your own cheese and charcuterie board. The cost is $115 or $85 for members.

On Feb. 17 Markham hosts a dine-in movie night in the stone cellar featuring the movie "Chef." Admission is $55 ($45 for members) and includes a Cubano sandwich and glass of wine.

On Feb. 18, guests can taste new releases as well as vintage wines at a library tasting. The wines will be accompanied by cheeses from Point Reyes Cheese Co. The cost is $80 general and $40 for members.

On March 4, meet Kim Nicholls, the winemaker, who has guided winemaking at Markham for the past 30 years at a celebratory dinner. General admission is $325 and the member price is $280 per person.

For more information, visit markhamvineyards.com.