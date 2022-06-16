 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Wine Press: A Caribbean adventure with Hall

  • Updated
  • 0
guana island

Following a successful collaboration in January, Hall Wines and Guana Island will host a new epicurean series that combines wine education with Caribbean cuisine.

"Guests of the two-day program can expect an itinerary of fine dining, wine education and good conversation, all in the stunning natural setting of Guana Island," said Lisa Covey, director of public relations for Hall.

Privately owned, Guana Island, one of the British Virgin Islands, comprises 850 acres of mountains, valleys, beaches, tropical forests and orchards and wildlife, including flamingos. It is largely a nature preserve with one small resort, 

During the first program, on Nov. 4 and 5 guests will learn about the principals of winemaking as Covey leads discussions about Napa Valley appellations, terroir and agriculture.

Guests will be invited to a "fruit-forward" workshop, identifying similarities between wine grapes and the tropical fruits from the Guana Island orchard. This program is ideal for those who are curious about learning more about high-end wines, with a more general approach to Hall’s winemaking process.

Megan Gunderson, vice president of winemaking for Hall, will lead the second session on April 14 and 15. This more technical program will include in-depth discussions of winemaking and Gunderson’s style, as well as a technical review of the blending process.

Gunderson will also offer private wine tastings  for guests hoping to learn more about specific vintages, regions of Napa Valley or wines from cooler vineyard sites.  

Both programs in the series will include tastings of Cabernet Sauvignon wines, an al fresco tasting dinner with wine pairings, one-on-one educational sessions with both Covey and Gunderson as requested, and a visit to the island’s four-acre orchard.

The two complementary programs can be purchased individually or together. All activities and meals are included in the cost of the stay. Rates start at $945 per night, which includes all activities.

For reservations or more information on the events, call (800) 544-8262 or visit www.guana.com or call (800) 544-8262.

