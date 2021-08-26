 Skip to main content
The Wine Press: A fundraiser for the Napa Valley Wine Library
Dinner and a Movie under the Stars

The Napa Valley Wine Library will host a fundraising benefit at Calistoga’s historic Mount View Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The outdoor event includes a three-course dinner paired with Chateau Montelena wines. Dessert will be served as guests watch the 2008 film “Bottle Shock,” the light-hearted retelling of the Paris Wine Tasting of 1976.

The wines shared at dinner are from the competition’s white wine winery winner, Chateau Montelena, chosen by the evening’s special guests, Heidi and Bo Barrett.

Tickets are $90 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Call the Mount View Hotel at 707-942-6877 to reserve your ticket. Seating is limited.

This evening is hosted by the Mount View Hotel. All proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Wine Library Association.

Founded in 1961 by food and wine luminaries MFK Fisher, wine marketing pioneer Francis Gould of Charles Krug, letterpress master James E. Beard, and Professor Maynard Amerine of UC Davis, the Napa Valley Wine Library supports the collection, conservation and research of both historic and contemporary wine and vine information throughout the world and especially Napa Valley. The collection is housed in the Wine Library Wing of Saint Helena Public Library and is open to all members of the wine community — anyone with a curiosity for the art, science and stories of wine as an integral part of our culture, society and daily life.

Season 2 at Hall Family Wines

Hall, Walt, and Baca wines, three, family-owned wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties, have launched of Season Two of their celebrity Happy Hour series. The weekly series rotates, airing on three different social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook Live weekly on one of the respective brand channels. The Happy Hour series premiered on April 2, 2020, with 150 shows produced through July 2021.

Produced in-house, Happy Hour gives viewers an unscripted, behind-the-scenes peek into a variety of guests. Each episode aims to inspire creative conversations while sipping on newly released wines.

To view an archive of Hall Family Wines Happy Hour series, visit the Happy Hour Show Archive.

