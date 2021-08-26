The Wine Press: A fundraiser for the Napa Valley Wine Library

Dinner and a Movie under the Stars

The Napa Valley Wine Library will host a fundraising benefit at Calistoga’s historic Mount View Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The outdoor event includes a three-course dinner paired with Chateau Montelena wines. Dessert will be served as guests watch the 2008 film “Bottle Shock,” the light-hearted retelling of the Paris Wine Tasting of 1976.

The wines shared at dinner are from the competition’s white wine winery winner, Chateau Montelena, chosen by the evening’s special guests, Heidi and Bo Barrett.

Tickets are $90 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Call the Mount View Hotel at 707-942-6877 to reserve your ticket. Seating is limited.

This evening is hosted by the Mount View Hotel. All proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Wine Library Association.