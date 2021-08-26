The Wine Press: A fundraiser for the Napa Valley Wine Library

Dinner and a Movie under the Stars
The Napa Valley Wine Library will host a fundraising benefit at Calistoga’s historic Mount View Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The outdoor event includes a three-course dinner paired with Chateau Montelena wines. Dessert will be served as guests watch the 2008 film “Bottle Shock,” the light-hearted retelling of the Paris Wine Tasting of 1976.
The wines shared at dinner are from the competition’s white wine winery winner, Chateau Montelena, chosen by the evening’s special guests, Heidi and Bo Barrett.
Tickets are $90 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Call the Mount View Hotel at 707-942-6877 to reserve your ticket. Seating is limited.
This evening is hosted by the Mount View Hotel. All proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Wine Library Association.
Founded in 1961 by food and wine luminaries MFK Fisher, wine marketing pioneer Francis Gould of Charles Krug, letterpress master James E. Beard, and Professor Maynard Amerine of UC Davis, the Napa Valley Wine Library supports the collection, conservation and research of both historic and contemporary wine and vine information throughout the world and especially Napa Valley. The collection is housed in the Wine Library Wing of Saint Helena Public Library and is open to all members of the wine community — anyone with a curiosity for the art, science and stories of wine as an integral part of our culture, society and daily life.
Season 2 at Hall Family Wines
Hall, Walt, and Baca wines, three, family-owned wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties, have launched of Season Two of their celebrity Happy Hour series. The weekly series rotates, airing on three different social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook Live weekly on one of the respective brand channels. The Happy Hour series premiered on April 2, 2020, with 150 shows produced through July 2021.
Produced in-house, Happy Hour gives viewers an unscripted, behind-the-scenes peek into a variety of guests. Each episode aims to inspire creative conversations while sipping on newly released wines.
To view an archive of Hall Family Wines Happy Hour series, visit the Happy Hour Show Archive.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.