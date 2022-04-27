The Wine Press: A Green Medal for Trefethen

The California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards have presented Trefethen Family Vineyards with the Environment Award.

The awards recognize vineyards and wineries that are leaders in environmental, economic sustainability as well as social equity. The Environment award highlights Trefethen's approach to winemaking, including the biodiversity and resiliency built into its farming, on-site water recycling, solar electricity generation and the pilot program launched in 2021 to capture CO2 from wine fermentations.

Hailey Trefethen, who leads Trefethen's sustainability efforts, said, "When we think of sustainability, we look at what will help us thrive for another three generations and how we can continue to farm the best quality grapes while sustaining our business and our land."

Since Trefethen's founding in 1968, the family has followed core values that included installing a system to capture and recycle all winery wastewater as well as providing every employee with healthcare and retirement benefits.

The third generation, siblings Lorenzo and Hailey Trefethen, continue this commitment. Trefethen is a member of the international group Porto Protocol, a foundation that fosters climate solutions for the wine industry, and has long been a Certified California Sustainable Vineyard & Winery, Napa Green, and Fish Friendly Farming estate.

Napa Green launches a climate action series

During June, Napa Green and community partners will host Napa THRIVES, a series of six half-day events organized around sustainable winegrowing leadership, inclluding water and energy efficiency, waste prevention and green purchasing, integrated pest management and pesticide phaseout and social equity and diversity, all of which fold into climate action and regenerative farming.

Eric Asimov, chief wine critic of The New York Times, will kick off the proceedings at Charles Krug Winery on June 7. Tod Mostero, director of Viticulture & Winemaking at Dominus Estate, will lead a program of grower mentorship to transition a vineyard to dry farming. Mostero and five other industry leaders will continue to serve as mentors to Napa THRIVES participants after the events have concluded.

The day two headliner is Bill McKibben, who helped found 350.org, the first global grassroots climate campaign, which has organized movements on every continent, including Antarctica, for climate action.

The co-founders of Napa THRIVES are Anna Brittain, executive director of Napa Green, and Martin Reyes, MW of Reyes Wine Group.

Reyes said, “A few years ago, I noticed how so much of the great sustainability work happening in Napa County seemed to be in disconnected siloes. After a few phone calls, several Napa leaders gathered for lunch and asked, ‘How can we bring everyone together?’ We knew the obstacles, including, ‘The world doesn’t need another wine conference.’

"We are attempting something bolder, locally-rooted, encouraging commitments to actions, with the support to achieve measurable results. That’s how Napa THRIVES was born. We aim to cultivate action locally and send a message globally.”

“If not here, where?” Brittain said. “We have to set the highest bar for sustainability and climate action leadership in the wine industry...Collectively, we have a powerful leadership platform, with the tools to facilitate critical mass action and show the pace and scale of what is possible.”

Altogether, Napa THRIVES will have 70 speakers, including Birgit Cameron, co-founder of Patagonia Provisions, Kimberly Nicholas, author of "Under the Sky We Make," Jonathan Foley, director of Project Drawdown; Kelly Mulville, vineyard director at Paicines Ranch; Nikki Sylvestri, CEO of Soil and Shadow, and Kayalin Akens-Irby, chief of staff of Planet FWD.

To learn more about Napa THRIVES, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, visit napathrives.org/.