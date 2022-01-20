The Wine Press: A new independent wine review website

SWEDEN - Lisa Perrotti-Brown, the former editor-in-chief of Robert Parker Wine Advocate, and Swedish photojournalist Johan Berglund have teamed up to create The Wine Independent, a new, advertising-free wine review website.
Backed by a small group of wine-loving Swedish investors, none of whom have ties to the wine industry, Perrotti-Brown and Berglund said "they seek a return to the high ethical standards initially championed by Robert M. Parker, Jr. back when he started The Wine Advocate in 1978," according to a press release.
“Unbiased wine criticism is important for wine lovers who are seeking to navigate the world of fine wine,” said Perrotti-Brown. “At its foundation, a reputable wine criticism publication should not accept money from any other wine-related entities. Many consumers believe this is the case when they read reviews from well-known critics.
"Still, numerous conflicts of interest have come to light in recent years, such as selling event tables to wineries and score previews to retailers through ultra-premium subscriptions. Some supposedly reputable publications — ones that claim to be independent — are guilty of such practices. As a result, faith in wine reviews has been eroded to the point where buyers no longer know who they can trust.”
Johan Berglund is the award-winning photographer behind numerous books about wine producers, including Chateau Pontet-Canet, Le Dôme, and Troplong Mondot. To pursue his dream of launching his own wine publication, he will no longer work on behalf of wineries but focus his talents on telling the visual stories-behind-the-stories of regions and producers at The Wine Independent.
“The Wine Independent will inform and surprise wine lovers with a steady stream of original, continuously evolving content beyond the ratings,” said Johan Berglund. “We look forward to taking our readers on exciting journeys into the lives of the people from the regions we cover, with in-depth features and visual storytelling. As for editorial staff, we will grow organically at a steady pace.”
While Perrotti-Brown and Berglund are the controlling shareholders of The Wine Independent, they intend to bring more critics on board, offering equity as part of the company’s incentive package.
“At Robert Parker Wine Advocate, it was my job to find and onboard talented reviewers for more than 13 years,” Perrotti-Brown said. “At The Wine Independent, we similarly plan to cover the fine wine world using a team of regional experts. If there are great wines out there that collectors need to know about, we will cover them.”
TheWineIndependent.com launches in May 2022. An interim site became available on Jan. 17. Instagram: @thewineindependent Facebook: thewineindependent; Twitter: @thewineind.
