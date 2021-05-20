The Wine Press: A new Riesling from Paul Hobbs

International winemaker Paul Hobbs has launched his newest winery, Hillick & Hobbs Estate, to the U.S. market this spring.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Named after his parents, Joan Hillick and Edward Hobbs, the project brings Paul back to upstate New York near his childhood home to make Riesling in the Finger Lakes region.
“My mother is overjoyed to see her children come together to create this new endeavor, and my late father would have been elated to see his dream of our family making wine in upstate New York finally become reality,” Hobbs said. “We are thrilled to finally become a part of the progress and promise of the Finger Lakes region with this release of our first vintage.”
Situated on the southeastern tip of Seneca Lake, the estate vineyard is planted to 21-acres of high-density Riesling vines on steep slate soils that run up and down the slope in a style akin to Germany’s famed Mosel region.
Hobbs discovered the 78-acre property in 2012 after a two-year search with his brother, David, who lives on the estate and oversees a local team. Development began a year later, lasting nearly a decade before the venture’s inaugural release.
Hillick & Hobbs will debut with the 2019 Estate Dry Riesling from Seneca Lake, New York (SRP: $35). It is also available for purchase online at www.hillickandhobbs.com.
Today, Hobbs is the owner and vintner for wineries around the globe also including Paul Hobbs and Crossbarn (California); Viña Cobos (Argentina); Crocus (Cahors, France); Yacoubian-Hobbs (Armenia) and Alvaredos-Hobbs (Galicia, Spain). To learn more, visit www.paulhobbs.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
The lawsuit is in response to the officer-involved shooting of Juan Garcia after a traffic stop last October in south Napa.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
A resolution honoring essential workers was passed after a raise for chain grocery workers failed to reach a council vote.
The Napa County's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Th…
An American Canyon resident convicted on multiple domestic violence counts has been sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison.
A new report says some clinic workers felt pressured to give Supervisor Belia Ramos a COVID-19 vaccination in January because of Ramos' presen…
Napa city officials have given their blessing to a business that will be devoted to body art and fine art at opposite ends of the same building.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.