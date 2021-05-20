 Skip to main content
The Wine Press: A new Riesling from Paul Hobbs

International winemaker Paul Hobbs has launched his newest winery, Hillick & Hobbs Estate, to the U.S. market this spring.

Named after his parents, Joan Hillick and Edward Hobbs, the project brings Paul back to upstate New York near his childhood home to make Riesling in the Finger Lakes region.

“My mother is overjoyed to see her children come together to create this new endeavor, and my late father would have been elated to see his dream of our family making wine in upstate New York finally become reality,”  Hobbs said. “We are thrilled to finally become a part of the progress and promise of the Finger Lakes region with this release of our first vintage.”

Situated on the southeastern tip of Seneca Lake, the estate vineyard is planted to 21-acres of high-density Riesling vines on steep slate soils that run up and down the slope in a style akin to Germany’s famed Mosel region.

Hobbs discovered the 78-acre property in 2012 after a two-year search with his brother, David, who lives on the estate and oversees a local team. Development began a year later, lasting nearly a decade before the venture’s inaugural release.

Hillick & Hobbs will debut with the 2019 Estate Dry Riesling from Seneca Lake, New York (SRP: $35). It is also available for purchase online at www.hillickandhobbs.com.

Today, Hobbs is the owner and vintner for wineries around the globe also including Paul Hobbs and Crossbarn (California); Viña Cobos (Argentina); Crocus (Cahors, France); Yacoubian-Hobbs (Armenia) and Alvaredos-Hobbs (Galicia, Spain). To learn more, visit www.paulhobbs.com.

This Country , Drinks the Most Wine. 'Decanter' broke down an annual report on global wine consumption from the International Organization of Vine & Wine. The report estimates that 23.4 billion liters of wine were consumed globally in 2020, with the United States topping the list. The U.S. reportedly consumes about 872 million gallons per year, which held steady between 2019 and 2020. Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom rounded out the top five. China, Australia and Spain were among the countries that experienced dips in consumption, with China down 17.4% since the prior year

