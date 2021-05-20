The Wine Press: A new Riesling from Paul Hobbs

International winemaker Paul Hobbs has launched his newest winery, Hillick & Hobbs Estate, to the U.S. market this spring.

Named after his parents, Joan Hillick and Edward Hobbs, the project brings Paul back to upstate New York near his childhood home to make Riesling in the Finger Lakes region.

“My mother is overjoyed to see her children come together to create this new endeavor, and my late father would have been elated to see his dream of our family making wine in upstate New York finally become reality,” Hobbs said. “We are thrilled to finally become a part of the progress and promise of the Finger Lakes region with this release of our first vintage.”

Situated on the southeastern tip of Seneca Lake, the estate vineyard is planted to 21-acres of high-density Riesling vines on steep slate soils that run up and down the slope in a style akin to Germany’s famed Mosel region.

Hobbs discovered the 78-acre property in 2012 after a two-year search with his brother, David, who lives on the estate and oversees a local team. Development began a year later, lasting nearly a decade before the venture’s inaugural release.