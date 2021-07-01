The Wine Press: A trio of wine tastings in Napa

Bougetz Cellars, Jean Edwards Cellars, and Prime Solum have launched the Vichy Tasting Experience on Atlas Peak Road in Napa.
The three tasting rooms are under one roof in a renovated building behind the Jessel Gallery. Each offers its own wines, experiences, and atmosphere in separate indoor, air-conditioned tasting suites, outdoor covered patios, and private tasting cabanas.
The Vichy Tasting Experience provides the opportunity to taste the wines of five different labels from three different wineries. The range of varieties includes Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Viognier, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot as well as Bordeaux-style blends, sourced from appellations in the Napa Valley and Sonoma County, and Anderson Valley in Mendocino County.
Bougetz Cellars is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for walk-in tasting and by appointment only Monday through Thursday. For more information or to schedule a tasting, call 707-699-2187 or visit www.bougetzcellars.com.
Jean Edwards Cellars is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment, with walk-ins welcome on a space-available basis. For more information or to schedule a tasting, call 707-927-3184 or visit www.jeanedwardscellars.com.
Prime Solum is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. For more information or to schedule a tasting, call 707-492-3531 or visit www.primesolum.com.
