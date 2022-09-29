The Wine Press: Ag Health Benefits Alliance celebrates 50th anniversary

Ag Health Benefits Alliance is celebrating 50 years of service to the Northern California agricultural community. The company has been providing health insurance and other benefits for ag employees since its founding as the California Winegrower Foundation in 1972.

That year, Ren Harris, founder of Harris Vineyards/Paradigm Winery, and a small group of forward-thinking wine grape growers from Napa and Sonoma shared a common goal of improving working conditions for agricultural employees, including seasonal workers. The founders recognized that offering a comprehensive benefits program helps to attract and retain a healthy, productive work force.

They also felt that the financial security and health of California’s farmworkers was essential to the economic vitality, cultural richness, health and beauty of the entire community.

“The concept of bringing growers together to collectively provide benefits for their workers was innovative for its time and helped to create a culture of caring for farmworkers that still exists among members today,” says executive director Rebecca Barlow.

To clarify its purpose and identity, the nonprofit organization rebranded as Ag Health Benefits Alliance in January 2019. Today, AHBA’s bilingual team serves nearly 100 local growers, vineyard managers and wineries, overseeing health care coverage for more than 1,600 employees and their families.

“We have a unique group health program through our partnership with an agricultural trust featuring flexible plan features and competitive pricing,” says Barlow. “We also offer group medical, dental, vision, voluntary benefits, disability and life products through other California insurance carriers. These dual channels allow us to compare a wide choice of options for employers and develop strategic, well-rounded employee benefits programs.”

Also in 2019, AHBA formed the Agricultural Health Benefits Alliance Educational Foundation LLC, a charitable qualified scholarship program offered to employees and their families enrolled in AHBA’s group health plan. Funded by board member Michael Wolf, the Michael Wolf Trust and a growing list of others, the Educational Foundation provides grants for job training, trade schools, community college and advanced degrees.

“Our guiding philosophy at Ag Health Benefits Alliance has remained the same since our founding. We are continually striving to make employee benefits affordable, manageable and understandable,” says Barlow. “It is our privilege to serve this community of caring, generous employers and their employees. We look forward to continuing the tradition for another 50 years.”