The Wine Press: Baldacci makes a gift to Puertos Abiertos

Baldacci Family Vineyards has chosen Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center to receive their annual donation this holiday season.

“As a family-owned and operated winery in Napa Valley, we are committed to supporting our diverse community,” said Kellie Duckhorn, general manager of Baldacci Family Vineyards. “We are excited and eager to support Puertas Abiertas and their efforts of advocacy for Latinx families in Napa County.”

Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that “works hand in hand with Napa County’s Latinx community to inspire and achieve healthy lifestyles, self-sufficiency and opportunities for leadership and community engagement,” said Blanca Huijon, executive director.

Their team provides services through health and wellness, education and self-sufficiency, civic engagement, legal navigation and disaster relief.

As a tradition, each Baldacci Family Vineyards' annual donation is linked to the number of wine club members, with the winery donating $10 for every active wine club member to a local Napa County nonprofit. Wine club membership in the Stags Leap district winery has grown significantly and donations in 2022 now exceed $12,000.

Huijon said, “we will invest 50% of the $12,000+ in the administrative implementation of our La Cultura Cura Program (Health and Wellness) program, which is a psychoeducational workshop series of ten workshops to foster personal growth, strength and resilience, and development of our Napa Latinx community members.

“This program will increase access to behavioral healthcare services to 20 low-income Latinx community members residing in Napa County. Additionally, it provides up to eight individual counseling sessions to 14 clients out of the 20 who participate in each workshop of the program.”

The other half of the donation, the funds “will be allocated towards the administrative implementation of our three financial literacy workshops, which will empower 14 low-income Latinx community members,” Huijon said. “Through these workshops, participants learn how to set short and long-term financial goals and how to become self-sufficient through each phase of the program.”

“We are excited to see how Puertas Abiertas will support Napa Latinx families with these funds,” said Michael Baldacci, owner and winemaker. “We look forward to seeing the organization’s growth, knowing these funds will support even more families as the organization heads into another year of providing essential services.

“The mission of (Puertas Abiertas) and the honorable work that the organization does is inspiring,” Duckhorn added. “It’s incredible to see their team members coming together to support Latinx families in need, and we are grateful to be a part of the organization’s efforts through our annual donation in 2022.”