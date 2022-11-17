The Wine Press: Biden appoints Tatiana Copeland to Kennedy Center board of trustees

President Joe Biden has appointed Bouchaine president and proprietor, Tatiana Copeland, to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Board of Trustees.

The board is composed of government officials and individuals appointed directly by the President of the United States.

Members of the board provide guidance and direction to help the Kennedy Center fulfill the three parts of its mission: to serve as a memorial to President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and to serve the country’s national cultural center presenting performing arts from across the globe, and to maintain the center’s role as a leader in national performing arts education policy and programs, with a focus on improving accessibility to performing arts for all Americans.

“Access to the arts is a cause close to my heart,” Copeland said. “Bouchaine Vineyards is a founding member of Festival Napa Valley, and each year sponsors the Bouchaine Young Artists Series. Bouchaine has presented more than 50 of the most talented young musicians from around the world at the Festival over the past 15 years. I would love to continue inspiring and preserving the arts in Napa and in my home state of Delaware, and now across the nation in partnership with the White House.”

Tatiana Copeland has a diverse international background. She was born in Dresden, Germany, and after living in Denmark for several years, her family emigrated to Argentina where she spent most of her childhood, before coming to the United States to attend college.

She has a special connection with music, as the composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff was her mother’s uncle, and she was named after his daughter Tatiana.

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the UCLA, majoring in accounting, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude. She went on to receive her M.B.A. from the UC Berkeley. She speaks English, Russian, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

The founder and president of several real estate and energy businesses, Copeland is involved with many boards and nonprofits, including the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Delaware Art Museum and the Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Delaware.

She is married to Gerret Copeland, a member of Delaware’s duPont family, and resides in Wilmington, Delaware.

Both she and Gerret are deeply committed to the arts and the welfare of animals, especially dogs. This year marked the opening of the Copeland Center for Animal Welfare in partnership with the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The Copelands have been honored philanthropy with awards including the 2020 Josiah Marvel Cup Award, the 2019 Delaware History Makers Award and the 2011 Order of the First State given by Gov. Jack Markell.

Tatiana Copeland was knighted with the Royal Order of the Polar Star by his Royal Highness, the King of Sweden, and with The Order of St. Michael the Archangel by His Imperial Highness, the Grand Duke Vladimir of Russia.

In May 2022, President Biden oversaw Tatiana and Gerret Copeland’s receipt of honorary doctoral degrees in the field of humanities from the University of Delaware.

Frank Family Vineyards partners with K9s For Warriors

Frank Family Vineyards' annual “Frank for a Cause” campaign will benefit K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of trained service dogs for military veterans. Through November 2022, proceeds from Frank Family’s 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Frank for a Cause gift packages will support the K9s For Warriors' mission to help veterans suffering from service-related trauma and give a new leash on life to American heroes and shelter dogs.

The packages are on sale for $85 at FrankFamilyVineyards.com and include one bottle of the newly released 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and a matching Cabernet bottle plush dog toy.

“Rich and I have cared for and loved many dogs over the years," Leslie Frank said. "This cause not only speaks to the special place in our heart we have for rescue dogs at Frank Family, but also honors Rich’s late father, Hy Frank, who proudly served our country in World War II."

To date, K9s For Warriors has graduated more than 780 K9/Warrior teams and rescued more than 1,500 dogs, saving them from a life of abandonment or euthanasia and giving them purpose by pairing them with a veteran in need. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build a bond that facilitates a collective healing and recovery.

The month-long initiative features nationwide involvement from Frank Family’s network of retail and restaurant partners. Pop-ups in cities across the U.S. will help spread the word for this cause with dog bandana giveaways, photo opportunities and wine tastings of Frank Family’s Napa Cabernet and Carneros Chardonnay.

Frank Family’s partnership with K9s For Warriors is the latest installment in their ongoing Frank for a Cause charitable giving campaign. Founded in 2018, the winery’s Frank for a Cause campaign has supported six national nonprofits and numerous local organizations, with donations exceeding $100,000.

For more information about Frank Family’s partnership with K9s For Warriors or to purchase Frank for A Cause packages, visit www.frankfamilyvineyards.com/wine/holiday-gift-collection/frank-for-a-cause or follow @frankfamilyvineyards on Instagram using the hashtag #FrankForACause.