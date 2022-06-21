The Wine Press: Bill Foley buys Silverado Vineyard

Bill Foley’s wine empire continues to grow with his acquisition of Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family.

Wine Spectator, which broke the story, estimates the purchase price was more than $150 million.

Silverado's winery suggests a hilltop Tuscan village in the Stags Leap District. It was founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, in 1981. It owns 300 acres of vineyards, 100 acres in Stags Leap District, 100 acres in Coombsville and 100 acres in Yountville.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Silverado's annual production is about 68,000 cases, but it holds a permit to make up to 140,000 cases.

Ron Miller died in 2019. His wife, Diane, the oldest daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney, died in 2013. Their seven children owned the property.

Foley Family Wines owns Foley Johnson Winery, Merus and Kuleto in Napa Valley, and has prominent holdings in Sonoma and other regions, including Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, Sebastiani, Chalk Hill, Chalone, Firestone and Guenoc.

William P. "Bill" Foley II is chairman of Fidelity National Financial and is the lead investor of the (Las) Vegas Golden Knights hockey team of the National Hockey League in 2017.

A Caribbean adventure with Hall

Following a successful collaboration in January, Hall Wines and Guana Island will host a new epicurean series that combines wine education with Caribbean cuisine.

"Guests of the two-day program can expect an itinerary of fine dining, wine education and good conversation, all in the stunning natural setting of Guana Island," said Lisa Covey, director of public relations for Hall.

Privately owned, Guana Island, one of the British Virgin Islands, comprises 850 acres of mountains, valleys, beaches, tropical forests and orchards and wildlife, including flamingos. It is largely a nature preserve with one small resort,

During the first program, on Nov. 4 and 5 guests will learn about the principals of winemaking as Covey leads discussions about Napa Valley appellations, terroir and agriculture.

Guests will be invited to a "fruit-forward" workshop, identifying similarities between wine grapes and the tropical fruits from the Guana Island orchard. This program is ideal for those who are curious about learning more about high-end wines, with a more general approach to Hall’s winemaking process.

Megan Gunderson, vice president of winemaking for Hall, will lead the second session on April 14 and 15. This more technical program will include in-depth discussions of winemaking and Gunderson’s style, as well as a technical review of the blending process.

Gunderson will also offer private wine tastings for guests hoping to learn more about specific vintages, regions of Napa Valley or wines from cooler vineyard sites.

Both programs in the series will include tastings of Cabernet Sauvignon wines, an al fresco tasting dinner with wine pairings, one-on-one educational sessions with both Covey and Gunderson as requested, and a visit to the island’s four-acre orchard.

The two complementary programs can be purchased individually or together. All activities and meals are included in the cost of the stay. Rates start at $945 per night, which includes all activities.

For reservations or more information on the events, call (800) 544-8262 or visit www.guana.com or call (800) 544-8262.