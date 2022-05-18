The Wine Press: Boisset Collection to cultivate truffles

Boisset Collection has formed a partnership with the American Truffle Company to cultivate Périgord black truffles at Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena.

The collaboration unites Boisset’s luxury wine and spirits, food, and home and lifestyle goods portfolio with the American Truffle Company's decades of truffle science research.

Périgord black truffles routinely commanding more than $1,000 per pound, have been produced almost exclusively in Europe.

The American Truffle Company, however, has begun producing cultivating black truffles outside of Europe including in Northern California where the wine growing regions offer suitable climates and soil.

Founded by Robert Chang and Prof. Paul Thomas in 2007, works with client-partner growers across North America by applying scientific research developed over decades of research from unique large-scale data from truffle orchards they established in 25 countries across four continents.

“We are ecstatic to partner with American Truffle Company and fortunate to be an early pioneer for growing Périgord black truffles in the Napa Valley,” said Jean-Charles Boisset. “We have always believed in providing the very best, highest quality products and ingredients to passionate food and wine lovers… To be able to revel in the experience of cultivating truffles in harmony with nature; to be able to grow them on our own land and make an epicurean delicacy from the Old World locally available to the New; and to share it all with our guests at dinners and events is a dream!”

Boisset plans to complement the American Truffle Company's distribution by sharing them with their existing restaurant and chef clientele, at Boisset’s Oakville Grocery and at Raymond Vineyards and JCB events and VIP dinners.