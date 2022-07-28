The Wine Press: Celebrating food and wine in the valley

L’Chaim Napa Valley – The Jewish Food and Wine Festival

Food and drink, particularly wine, have been a huge part of Jewish culture and religion for millennia. They are present at weddings, funerals and other sacred events.

Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa will celebrate this on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at CIA at Copia at L'Chaim Napa Valley Jewish Food and Wine Festival.

Wine enthusiasts and Jewish food lovers are invited to join the experience, which includes cooking classes, music, and Israeli and Sephardic dancing.

Classes include challah braiding, pickle/sauerkraut making, and food photography:

— 4:45 p.m.: Samantha Paone, chef-owner of Golden State Pickle Works, will demonstrate how to prepare “Farmer’s Market Kraut” and discuss the best way to ferment vegetables.

— 5:45 p.m.: Beth Lee, chef and author of "The Essential Jewish Baking Cooking," will demonstrate challah braiding and the uses of challah dough.

— 6:45 p.m.: Faith Kramer, chef and author of "52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen," will demonstrate spice mixing and discuss the best way to use these spices in Jewish cooking.

For young children there will be storytelling, music, face painting, arts and crafts, and Violet the Clown to keep them entertained.

Local artists will be sharing their creative projects. Hands On Global (handsonglobal.org), which sends medical teams and supplies to Ukraine, will sell earrings, Ukraine bracelets and cards. You can sponsor a doll that will be sent there.

Local featured chefs include Christopher Kostow from Loveski’s Deli, Itamar Abramovitch from Blossom Catering, Paul Brown from Winston’s, Mark Dommen from Mark n' Mikes in San Francisco; Ramni Levy, the Knish King, and others who will offer an array of foods, from latkes and knishes to falafel and rugelach, representing Ashkenazi, Sephardic and Mizrahi cuisines.

Local wineries participating include Art House Wines, COHO, Complant Wine, Hagafen, Hall, Judd's Hill, Matthiasson Wines, Neiman, Rudd Winery, Shadowbox Cellar, Silver Trident, Stardust, and The Setting, as well as four local craft beer brewers.

Music inside and outside the venue will be provided by the Max Bonick Jazz Trio, Jealous Zelig and Cookie Segelstein and Josh Horowitz. Gordon Lustig with Graham Terry will close out the event.

Proceeds from the event will support Congregation Beth Shalom's educational programming and the scholarship fund at the Napa Valley College viticulture program.

General admission tickets are $140 for beer and wine tasting and 10 food tickets; $90 for admission and beer and wine tastings; $45 for admission not including tastings; $25 for teens ages 13-18; and free for children 12 and under. Food tickets are $25 for a packet of five. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/lchaim-napa-valley-the-jewish-food-wine-festival-tickets-223697654707.

Rutherford Chili Ball set for Aug. 7

Rutherford Dust Society, the nonprofit member association of vintners, growers and wine lovers in the Rutherford Appellation, hosts its annual family-friendly Rutherford Chili Ball on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Beckstoffer Farm Center.

Proceeds from the event go to Rutherford’s nonprofit organizations, including the Rutherford 4-H, St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department and the area’s historic community building, the Rutherford Hall (formerly the Rutherford Grange).

In 2021, Rutherford Dust Society doubled down on donations for local nonprofits, including the fire department. This year RDS is leveling up on food and entertainment, while maintaining the affordable and historic integrity of the event.

The Chili Ball is known for its community-centered atmosphere and often reminds generational growers and vintners of growing up in the heart of this historic valley.

The 2022 Chili Ball will be headlined by Northern California rock band Mama Said, alongside a dance floor, silent auction, local wine and beer, and barbecue made in-house by the talented culinary team at Alpha Omega Winery.

Kids can enjoy a magic show and face painting by Buki the Clown, lawn games, a mechanical bull, and a fire engine demonstration.

A silent auction will feature one-of-a-kind experiences, collectible bottles of Rutherford appellation wine, owl boxes and bird boxes from Rutherford 4-H.

Tickets are $60 for adults 21 and older, $30 for guests ages 13-20, $20 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 5. Reserved tables are also available for parties of 10. For tickets and more information, visit www.rutherforddust.org, Eventbrite, or email info@rutherforddust.org.

RDS would like to thank their generous sponsors including Beckstoffer Vineyards, Alpha Omega Winery, Gary's Marketplace, Rutherford Equipment Rental, Interwest Insurance, Honig Winery, Peju Winery, Sullivan Estate, and Brotemarkle Davis & Co.