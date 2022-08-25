The Wine Press: Celebrations and harvest news

A birthday celebration at Buena Vista

Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma is celebrating its 165th anniversary, as well as the 210th birthday of founder Count Agoston Haraszthy on Saturday, Aug. 27, beginning at 11 a.m.

Chateau Buena Vista in downtown Napa will celebrate as well with a dance party from 8 to 10 p.m. with DJ music, wine and a birthday cake. The cost is $65 per person at exploretock.com.

For more information, visit buenavistawinery.com/events.

Chateau Buena Vista Tasting Room is at 1142 First St., Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Madonna Estate celebrates 100 years

Madonna Estate winery in Carneros celebrates 100 years of winemaking with an Italian open house at the winery on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet the Bartolucci family and learn about their history while enjoying current releases, barrel tasting, food and games.

Reserve your spot via madonnaestate.com.

Sharpsteen Museum’s 34th wine cellar raffle

The drawing for Sharpsteen Museum's 34th Instant Wine Cellar Raffle, with a grand prize of five cases of Napa Valley wine, is on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Grand prize tickets are $10 each or five for $40. Buy tickets at sharpsteenmuseum.org, or by phone at 707-341-3313.

ZD Crush Challenge

Crush Challenge, hosted by the deLeuze Family Charitable Foundation and ZD Wines, is on Saturday, Aug. 27. This year, proceeds support the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center’s medical research and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

The day has two parts, starting with a barrel tasting with food pairings at ZD Wines from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $195 and include admission to the Food and Wine Garden in Yountville, which follows from noon to 3 p.m. at the North Yountville Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave.

Tickets for the Food and Wine Garden alone are $125 to sample the fare from partner restaurants and wineries that include Acta Wine, Angèle Restaurant & Bar, Baldacci Vineyards, Blackbird Vineyards, Carneros Resort and Spa, Celadon, Chateau Montelena, Cole’s Chop House, Cook St. Helena, Frog’s Leap Wines, Ghost Block Estate Wines, Il Posto Trattoria, Kollar Chocolates, Lady and the Vine, Mad Fritz Brewery, Ristorante Allegria, Silver Oak, Southside, St. Supéry Vineyards, Truchard Vineyards and ZD Wines.

Since 2014, the Challenge has given more than $455,000 to beneficiaries.

More information is at crushchallenge.net.

Harvest is underway

Harvest reports are coming in from around the Napa Valley as well as from Europe — where the Comité Champagne has announced that its harvest started on Saturday and "will begin in the vast majority of villages within the next week ... Individual start dates are spread between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6."

The Champagne region’s Réseau Matu, a network of hundreds of vineyard plots across the region, provides data to track and analyze the progress of grape ripening in real time and guide the choice of optimal dates.

The Comité Champagne also reported that Champagne growers and houses have set a yield of 12,000 kilograms per hectare for the 2022 harvest. "This is the highest level in 15 years, thanks to minimal losses from spring frosts and hailstorms and the excellent health of the Champagne vineyard as a whole," the announcement read.

Champagne shipped more than 34 million bottles to the United States in 2021, a 63.9% increase year-over-year. In 2022, the Comité Champagne expects another strong year for global shipments. Champagne shipments in the first half of 2022 were close to 130 million bottles globally, an increase of 13.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Closer to home, sparkling wine maker Chandon California's harvest is underway, with head winemaker Pauline Lahote observing, “if you put aside frost, hail and drought, the 2022 growing season was lovely!”

In spite of these weather challenges, Lahote said she and her team are "wholeheartedly excited about the high quality of the 2022 harvest," noting that cooler than average temperatures after veraison helped slow the process "and preserve the bright acidity and fresh fruit characters" she seeks for her wines.

“Every year is different in the vineyards, and just like our colleagues at Chandon’s six wineries around the globe,'" Lahote said. “While the crop size is smaller in some vineyards this year, Chandon is extremely fortunate to be able to farm for quality, not quantity. What we lost in quantity in 2022 we’ll make up for with sparkling wines of exceptional acidity and delicious, high quality.”

The drought led to "meticulous water management, using a more precise, automated approach to irrigation," she said, with Chandon irrigating more than 90% of its vineyards with recycled water.

Working closely with Napa Firewise, Ember Defense and Cal Fire, Chandon also took extra measures to ensure its lands and property were fire-ready in 2022, she said, adding new firebreak lines, additional clearings and state-of-the-art wildfire equipment (FireBozz sprinklers). “As part of the Napa and Sonoma wine community, we continue to be incredibly aware of changing climate conditions in California, and kept water conservation and fire safety top of mind all season.”

And finally, Honig Vineyards in Rutherford reported that it began its Cabernet harvest on Monday. "Earliest date ever," said Regina Weinsteing, director of marketing. "2022 seems to be a harvest of firsts for us being the first in with grapes on Aug. 2, and now with the Cab."

On Sept. 2, the Napa Valley Register will begin running its regular harvest reports from all the Napa Valley AVAs, which is compiled by St. Helena Star editor Jesse Duarte.