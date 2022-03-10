The Wine Press: Celebrations coming up

Chardonnay Day at Cakebread

Cakebread Cellars hosts its second annual Chardonnay Day on March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Home Ranch in Rutherford.

The event includes wine pairing recipes prepared by winery chefs, library pours of estate Chardonnays sourced from Carneros, live music and a seminar led by Vice President of Operations Aaron Fishleder and Director of Winemaking Stephanie Jacobs to discuss the winery’s winemaking process and Napa Green farming practices.

Tickets are $175 per person or $105 for Wine Club members. For information and reservations, email at cellars@cakebread.com or call (800) 588-0298.

Dry Creek Vineyards' 50 years of Fumé Blanc

Dry Creek Vineyard has released its 50th-anniversary edition of Fumé Blanc to celebrate the winery's 50 years of family winemaking in Sonoma County.

The commemorative packaging provides a 360-degree retrospective view of the winery. The front label showcases the historical 1972 Fumé Blanc label, while the back label displays photographs of the first harvest, the construction of the winery and the groundbreaking ceremony with founder David S. Stare and his daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, turning over the first shovel of dirt.

The love of the Loire Valley led Stare to produce his inaugural 1972 Fumé Blanc, and the winery has continued to make the wine every harvest since. As the first new winery in the Dry Creek Valley following Prohibition, Dry Creek Vineyard is credited with producing the first Fumé Blanc in Sonoma County.

Stare planted Sauvignon Blanc in Dry Creek Valley against the advice of vineyard specialists. Fifty years later, Sauvignon Blanc is the most widely planted white grape in Dry Creek Valley.

Stare's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, is currently the president of Dry Creek Vineyard and continues to lead with a "no-compromises" philosophy producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines.

To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com.

The Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival

The 23rd Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival will celebrate the region’s signature grape on May 20-22. The festival takes place throughout Anderson Valley, but the largest event, the grand tasting, will move to a new location at Scharffenberger Cellars.

By hosting the event at a sparkling wine house, the Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association hopes to highlight Pinot Noir’s sparkling history in the valley, alongside its exceptional still wines.

In addition to the new location, the festival will also feature a VIP Bubble Lounge sponsored by the Roederer Estate Family of Wines (with wines from Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars, and Champagne Louis Roederer), and an in-depth look at the versatility of Pinot Noir from still to sparkling during Friday’s educational seminars, a panel moderated by wine writer Virgine Boone.

In conjunction with the V.I.P Bubble Lounge, the grand tasting will feature approximately 50 producers pouring Pinot Noir, ranging in style from sparkling to still to rosé. Wineries pouring include Anderson Valley producers, as well as more than a dozen Napa and Sonoma producers that source fruit from the region.

Other events during the festival include a technical conference with three distinct educational seminars led by industry experts (see the full schedule, below), a gourmet sunset BBQ at Goldeneye Winery, and winery open houses throughout the Anderson Valley.

Tickets are now available on the Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association Web site at www.avwines.com/pinot-noir-festival. More information can be found online, or by contacting the Association via email at info@avwines.com.