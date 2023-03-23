RUTHERFORD — Grgich Hills Estate will host “A Life Full of Miracles" series of events celebrating the 100th birthday of Miljenko “Mike” Grgich starting on April 1.

It includes two Centennial Celebration wines: the 2020 Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay and the 2019 Yountville Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon.

The commemorative Chardonnay pays homage to the Judgment of Paris blind tasting in 1976 when Grgich's wine scored the highest among French and California wines. The Cabernet Sauvignon is made from grapes grown in one of Napa Valley's oldest Cabernet vineyards.

The birthday celebration will feature a multi-stream event accessible through the Grgich Hills official website and hosted by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson. Mike will join the celebration from his winter residence in Southern California, with his family, including Violet Grgich, president of Grgich Hills Estate.

On July 1, Grgich Hills Estate’s annual Wine Club Croatian Extravaganza will celebrate the 46th anniversary of the founding of the winery, as well as Grgich’s 100th birthday, his contributions to the art of winemaking and his Croatian roots. Entertainment will include Croatian music and dancers in traditional costume as well as a menu of Croatian delicacies paired with Grgich Hills Estate special Centennial wines. A limited number of tickets will be set aside for the general public, allowing Wine Club Members first access.

Miljenko “Mike” Grgich was born in Desne, Croatia, then part of Yugoslavia, in on April 1, 1923. He was inducted into the Vintners Hall of Fame in 2008.

A Wine Train celebration for Mike Grgich

The Napa Valley Wine Train will host a special one-day excursion in honor of Grgich Hills Estate founder, Mike Grgich's, 100th birthday April 1. It includes three-course lunch prepared by executive chef Rodrigo Cuadra served as passengers travel north to Grgich Hills Estate Winery. There, guests will disembark for a two-hour winery party that includes a Zoom visit with Grgich. On the return journey to the Napa station, they will be invited to dance in the open-air car.

Check-in for the experience begins at 10:30 a.m., and boarding starts at 10:50 a.m. The train departs from the Napa station at 11:30 a.m. for the 30-mile journey to Grgich Hills Estate. Guests board the train at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $495 per person. The Napa Valley Wine Train also offer the Grgich Hills Estate Tasting year-round.

For reservations and more information on this experience, call (800) 427-4124 or visit www.winetrain.com/half-day-winery-tours/grgich-hills-winery-tour/

A BASH in St. Helena

Appellation St. Helena’s 12th annual BASH takes place on Saturday, April 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Culinary Institute of America Greystone, 2555 Saint Helena Highway, St. Helena.

BASH is a wine and food pairing competition where the wines from 20 appellation member wineries will be paired with savory bites prepared by teams of "rising star" students at the CIA and professional chefs. Tickets are $175 per person and must be purchased in advance.

The event is held in the historic barrel room at the Culinary Institute of America. Guests will visit tasting stations where the wines from Appellation St. Helena wineries will be paired with savory bites prepared by ‘Rising Star’ CIA students as well as by esteemed winery chefs and St. Helena restaurants.

Attendees will vote with tokens and ASH will be awarding the Peoples' Choice award to the top three student teams and a professional team.

With purchase of an event ticket guests are automatically entered to win a six-pack case of wine from participating ASH wineries at the event. At the end of the evening there will be a drawing to choose three raffle winners.

Attendance is limited to 300 people and all guests must be 21 or older. Proceeds from the evening go to Appellation St. Helena and the scholarship fund of the Culinary Institute of America.

For more about the event visit appellationsthelena.com/events.

The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance (SVVGA), a nonprofit trade association representing over 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in the Sonoma Valley, will host the 2023 Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival weekend of events Sept. 29 and 30.

Festival events include the Sonoma Valley Legends Dinner at B.R. Cohn Winery, and a Saturday daytime festival with music, wine and activities at the Sonoma Plaza with an artisan festival, local community booths, a 5 K run, a Kids Zone with a salami toss and tractor pull races. The Saturday event is free and open to the public. Local artisans interested in becoming vendors are invited to apply at www.valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org/artisanapplication/

There will also be Sonoma Valley Grape Stomp, produced by Grape & Games, a historical reenactment of the 1863 double wedding of the Vallejo sisters to the Haraszthy brothers, presented by Sonoma Valley historian and actor George Webber.

A Sonoma Valley Grand Tasting on Saturday evening in the historic Sonoma Barracks features wines from over 40 wineries, including current vintages from each of Sonoma Valley’s six appellations as well as food from local chefs.

Tickets to the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival individual events go on sale June 1. Learn more and sign up for event updates by visiting www.valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org.

