The Wine Press: Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic returns

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 22nd annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic will be held Friday, May 6, at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa. For more than two decades the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been the only fundraising event exclusively dedicated to meeting the needs of migrant farmworkers in Napa Valley.

With Napa County’s three farmworker housing centers at full capacity throughout the year, funds raised by the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic continue to be needed.

“Golf Classic funds are used chiefly for housing repairs, maintenance and improvements at Napa Valley’s three farmworker centers; we fill gaps not covered by Napa County or California State,” said Pat Garvey, president of Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., the 501(c)(3) organization that oversees fundraising for the farmworker centers.

“We’re grateful for the Napa Valley community’s tremendous support in the past and hope we can surpass our previous annual fundraising efforts as this generous community steps up again. With the last two Golf Classics canceled due to COVID, we need to push harder to keep funding this essential resource.”

The Classic will feature a full day of entertainment including golf at the Silverado Resort & Spa, continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a Cinco de Mayo luncheon featuring Seve & Fifi Deloera’s Mexican cuisine.

“We are incredibly grateful to the underwriters, sponsors and donors that stepped up to support the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic in 2020 and 2021 in spite of the canceled tournament,” added Garvey. These include Central Valley Builders Supply, Silicon Valley Bank; Mechanics Bank, Rombauer Vineyards, The California Wellness Foundation; Allied Propane Service, Inc., Buehler Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Copper Cane Wine & Provisions, Garvey Family Vineyards, Fund In Memory of Tony Holzhauer, Rios Farming Company and Trinchero Family Estates.

To become an underwriter or for more information about playing in this year’s Golf Classic go to www.cincogolf.com or contact Nickie DeLuna at cincodemayogolfclassic@gmail.com or 707-963-1688. Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are deductible to the full extent allowed by law.