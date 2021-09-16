The Wine Press: CK Mondavi and Family’s Diamond anniversary sweepstakes

As CK Mondavi and Family wraps up a milestone year marking its 75th anniversary, the winery is offering fans the chance to win a sparkling gift in its Diamond Sweepstakes, which runs from September through the end of the year.
Seven grand prize winners will receive gift certificates of $1,000 to use at a fine jewelry retailer. Five first-place prize winners will receive one CK Mondavi and Family travel jewelry case.
“For our family, wine means connection, collaboration and celebration," said Marc Mondavi. "Since my grandparents founded CK Mondavi and Family in 1946, our wines have always been something to be enjoyed with family and friends," said Marc Mondavi. "Over the years, we’ve been proud to share our wines with our fans and honored when they choose CK Mondavi and Family for their own gatherings.
“Reaching our diamond anniversary is important to our family, but it wouldn’t be possible without our winemaking team, our grower partners, our employees and of course our loyal fans.”
On Friday, Oct. 7, his daughters, Riana and Angelina Mondavi, invite followers to join in on Instagram Live @CKMondaviWines at 4 p.m. to cheer the winery’s anniversary with a special wine cocktail.
Created by Derek Kwong of Barkeep SF, the “Mondavi 75” features CK Mondavi and Family Moscato or Sauvignon Blanc along with lemon and fresh mint. Kwong will join the fourth generation duo on the live stream to teach them how to craft his new recipe and share tips on other easy wine cocktails.
“Our dedication to crafting high-quality wines at an approachable price point has never wavered. While we usually enjoy our wines just as they are, trying a special new wine cocktail feels extra celebratory,” said Riana Mondavi, member of the fourth generation and director of chains for the western region. “My sister and I will also be reminiscing about some of our favorite family memories and will be talking about what we envision for CK Mondavi and Family for the next 75 years.”
Recipes and ideas for wine-based cocktails are online at www.ckmondavi.com/ckm-pairings/.
The complete CK Mondavi and Family collection is available nationwide and includes Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Red Blend, all available for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a 750 ml bottle, and $13.99 for a 1.5L magnum.
New this year, the white wine labels feature color-changing thermochromic ink. They change from a light cream to full color when chilled, at approximately 45-50 degrees, showing just the right serving temperature.
Consumers can enter the CK Mondavi and Family Diamond Sweepstakes at facebook.com/CKMondaviWines now through Dec. 31. Complete details and official rules are at ckmondavidiamond.com.