The Wine Press: CK Mondavi and Family’s Diamond anniversary sweepstakes

As CK Mondavi and Family wraps up a milestone year marking its 75th anniversary, the winery is offering fans the chance to win a sparkling gift in its Diamond Sweepstakes, which runs from September through the end of the year.

Seven grand prize winners will receive gift certificates of $1,000 to use at a fine jewelry retailer. Five first-place prize winners will receive one CK Mondavi and Family travel jewelry case.

“For our family, wine means connection, collaboration and celebration," said Marc Mondavi. "Since my grandparents founded CK Mondavi and Family in 1946, our wines have always been something to be enjoyed with family and friends," said Marc Mondavi. "Over the years, we’ve been proud to share our wines with our fans and honored when they choose CK Mondavi and Family for their own gatherings.

“Reaching our diamond anniversary is important to our family, but it wouldn’t be possible without our winemaking team, our grower partners, our employees and of course our loyal fans.”

On Friday, Oct. 7, his daughters, Riana and Angelina Mondavi, invite followers to join in on Instagram Live @CKMondaviWines at 4 p.m. to cheer the winery’s anniversary with a special wine cocktail.