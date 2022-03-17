The Wine Press: Collective Napa Valley's first event of 2022

Napa Valley Vintners' first event for Collective Napa Valley takes place on March 24 at 5:30 p.m. Wine enthusiasts are invited to join the Collective for this virtual, live broadcast show, which will feature more than 20 vintners, plus Wine MVP Will Blackmon and Somm TV personality Claire Coppi.

Vintner Robin Lail is chairwoman for the event that will focus on multi-generation wine families and next-generation winemakers. Lail's father, John Daniel Jr., inherited the historic Inglenook winery, which was sold in the 1960s; Lail continued the family wine legacy with the founding of Lail Vineyards.

This broadcast is available to members of Collective Napa Valley from the complementary level on up. A collection of wines is available to taste during the 60-minute broadcast.

The Vintners created Collective Napa Valley, a series of year-round events, to replace Auction Napa Valley, which they discontinued after 2019.

To learn more about Collective Napa Valley and to sign up for membership, visit collectivenapavalley.org.

Scholarships from the Vintners

Napa Valley Vintners have also announced the next round of available scholarships through the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is now open for students wishing to pursue a career in the wine industry. Recipients will receive support toward college tuition this fall, with the potential to receive continued funding for up to four years.

In 2020, NVV committed $1 million to the fund, pledging $200,000 each year for the next five years. For the 2022 application cycle, additional qualifying educational institutions with substantial wine-related programs have been added, including Fresno State University, Santa Rosa Junior College and Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

The NVV scholarship program was created to encourage people of color to pursue college degrees and careers in the wine industry in subjects ranging from grape growing, winemaking, marketing, business and more at a college or university that has an established wine-related program of study.

The need-based scholarships provide a range of funding from $3,500 to $7,000 annually to assist with tuition up to four years.

Students in any year of college, freshmen to senior, as well as graduate students are eligible. Black/African American, Indigenous/Native American, Latinx, Asian American, Pacific Islander and other candidates of color are encouraged to apply.

The scholarship program not only provides financial assistance but also helps ensure students are set up for long-term career success. Upon graduation, students will already have work experience and contacts in the industry.

The qualifying institutions have mentorship, internship and career placement programs in place to help students succeed in their careers beyond their studies. Students applying for or attending the following schools are eligible for assistance: Cuesta College, Napa Valley College, Santa Rosa Junior College, Fresno State University, Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo, Sonoma State University and University of California at Davis.

The deadline to apply is May 19. Interested applicants should go to scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/Napavalley.

Bâtonnage Forum opens applications for 2022 Level Three Mentorship Program

Bâtonnage Forum, a nonprofit organization aimed at opening up a conversation about women in wine and fostering opportunities that create equity, is accepting applications for Level Three of their Mentorship Program, which equips candidates to enter and grow in the wine industry by creating hands-on work opportunities to further their careers.

The 2022 Level Three-position will include placements with two leading companies in the Napa Valley, Silverado Farming Company and Dana Estates, for a comprehensive experience in viticulture and winemaking. The position begins on May 15 and concludes at the end of the year.

Priyanka French, Bâtonnage board member and winemaker at Signorello Estate said, “This is an opportunity to work with and learn from some of Napa Valley’s most talented viticulturists and winemakers.”

The mentee will join the Silverado Farming Company team for the growing season from May to September 2022 to work in all aspects of viticulture, including research and vineyard management. For 20 years, Silverado Farming Company has provided vineyard management to Napa Valley wineries.

In June 2022, the mentee will join Dana Estates, a small boutique winery located in St. Helena, for bottling activities, then transition to Dana Estates in August or September 2022 for a cellar position that will include crush and harvest activities, providing experience with quality assessment and winemaking decisions. Dana Estates produces three vineyard-designate Estate Cabernets, a Bordeaux blend, and a Sauvignon Blanc under the direction of winemaker Chris Cooney and consulting winemaker Phillipe Melka.

Bâtonnage will work closely with Level Three mentor organizations to ensure mentees are supported professionally, socially, and financially for the duration of the placement.

Candidates should hold an associate’s degree or higher with related studies and ideally, should have one or more years of winery experience. Candidates should be prepared to work extended hours and weekends, especially during harvest. This is a paid position with an hourly rate of compensation.

Interested candidates may apply through the online form no later than April 7. Bâtonnage Forum, Silverado Farming Company, and Dana Estates will work collaboratively during the selection process and will grant one candidate the opportunity to participate, to be announced on April 15, 2022.

For more information regarding the mentorship program, visit batonnageforum.com/mentorship-program-overview or send an email to mentorship@batonnageforum.com. For media inquiries, please contact Katie Canfield at katie@odonnell-lane.com or 530-720-1138.