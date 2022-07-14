The Wine Press: Día de la Familia celebrates 10 years in Napa Valley

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation's Día de la Familia returns on Sunday, July 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is held on Napa Street, adjacent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the event was created to provide farmworker families with access to local resources in Napa County. Fifty community organizations will be offering free services, including complimentary health screenings from OLE Health and vaccine boosters. The day also includes a free taco lunch, mariachi music, face painting, arts and crafts and games.

Los Lupeños de San José and Ollin Anahuac Traditional Aztec Dance Group will join the festivities, as well as local personalities Gabriela Fernandez and Nico De Luna, from radio station KVON-AM 1440 MegaMix.

Those interested in hosting a booth during the event can contact Jill Durfee at jdurfee@farmworkerfoundation.org.

Home Winemakers Classic winners

Sixteen winemakers from around the Napa Valley shared their wines with more than 200 guests at the 39th annual Home Winemakers Classic on Saturday.

The Home Winemakers Classic is an annual fundraiser for the Mount Veeder Fire Safe Council, and supports their wildfire education and community outreach within their broad territory on the southwest mountain range of the Napa Valley, from Partrick Road to Whitehall Lane and the Sonoma County border to Highway 29.

While home winemakers are not allowed to sell their wines, they bring them to the Classic to share with guests and participate in judging, as well as to share their experiences in the winemaking. The event also includes an auction of Napa Valley wines donated by local vintners.

The judging, coordinated by Mary Buckles-Pisor, included 11 entrants, and eight wines made the list.

The Nathan Fay Best of Show award went to a new winemaker participating in the Classic, Tom Nelson of Villa Vigne, for his 2020 Yountville Estate Sauvignon Blanc. Second prize for a white wine went to Soren Bloch of Glass Mountain Cellars for his 2021 St. Helena Sauvignon Blanc.

In the mixed reds category, there were three winners:

-- First prize: J. Indelicato (Jason Indelicato) 2018 St. Helena Petit Syrah;

-- Second prize: Fickle Fermenters (Mike Riddle) 2019 Oakville Merlot;

-- Third prize: Cayetano Hill Wines (Maury Green) 2018 Syrah from Suisun Valley.

In the Cabernet Sauvignon category, there were also three winners:

-- First prize: The Prescription RX (Tuscano, Perkins, & Julia) 2019 Cab from Napa;

-- Second prize: I Cellars (Pete Indelicato) 2017 Cab Mt. Veeder;

-- Third prize: Double O Vineyards (George O’Meara) 2018 Cab from Coombsville.

The remaining home winemakers who shared their wines but did not submit them for judging were Castle Rock Winery (Will Yates), Dylan’s Reach (Paul Pyle), Petaluma Cellars (Colin Perry), Piotr Cellars (Peter & Dee Oprawski), Provost (Carol Humphreys), Stonehurst Vineyards (John Goetz), Valley Girls (Kassandra Weinerth), Wedgewood Vintners (Howard Paul), and Zina Hill (Nick Thomasik).

V Foundation's Wine Celebration

Early detection research will be the focus of the fund-a-need at the V Foundation Wine Celebration Gala Auction on Aug. 6.

The Wine Celebration Gala Auction will be hosted by retired Duke men’s basketball coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski and Devon Still, former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner. They will be joined by chef Charles Phan, owner of the Slanted Door family of restaurants.

Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $130 million to support the V Foundation and research led by scientists who are working to accelerate victory over cancer and save lives.

To attend the Wine Celebration weekend, visit winecelebration.org. For more information about this year’s event and to contribute to the fund-a-need, call 707-963-0611 or visit www.winecelebration.org.

Jolly journeys on the Santa Train

The Santa Train will return this year with three all-new journeys on the Napa Valley Wine Train.

This year the Wine Train is partnering with Expressions of Hope Napa and donating a portion of the proceeds from every "Jolly Journey" for local children in the foster care system. There will be a toy drop-off at the station for guests who would like to donate toys to Expressions of Hope as well.

The Santa Train experience begins at the station with carolers and a welcome cup of hot cider or cocoa, in addition to a photo opportunity with Santa and a merry mailing station for postcards to the North Pole.

The three experiences include:

-- Santa's Cookie Car, with hot cider or cocoa and a holiday cookie served in the Pullman lounge car ($75 for children and $95 for adults)

-- Gourmet Holiday Express: a festive three-course kid-friendly holiday menu that includes a fresh-baked cookie, a digital and printed photo, and a tableside visit from Santa ($155 for adults and $95 for children)

-- Very Merry Vista Dome: a three-course holiday dinner in the Vista Dome, with digital and printed photos, tableside visit from Santa and a take-home box of local sweets ($195 for adults and $155 for children).

The Wine Train is offering a special rate on these journeys for Napa Valley locals, which can be booked over the phone only. Call 800-427-4124, or visit winetrain.com.