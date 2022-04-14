The Wine Press: Garagiste Wine Festival returns to Sonoma

Hard-to-find wines from more than 40 micro-production, commercial wineries from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lodi, Sierra Foothills and Livermore will be poured at the Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure, which returns to Sonoma after a two-year absence on April 30. The festival will be held at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, within walking distance of Sonoma’s historic downtown plaza.

Of this year’s 40+ wineries, 17 are new to the festival, including Accenti Wines, Amrita Cellars, Boete Winery, Box Wine Company, Brueskok Cellars, Cazadero Winery, Cormorant Cellars, Forgotten Union Wines, Guererro Fernandez Wines, Kobler Estate, Lussier Wine Co., Read Holland Wines, Rondure Wines, Stringer Cellars, Terre et Sang, The Grenachista Wine Co., and Wild Rising Wines.

The Garagiste Festival premiered in 2011 and is the nation’s first and only festival to showcase the wines of micro-production commercial "garagiste" winemakers. It expanded to Sonoma in 2018 to highlight the wines of Sonoma County and surrounding AVAs, as well as other small-production wineries from Northern California. Named "Best of Fests" and "Best Wine Festival in the USA," the festival showcases under-the-radar, innovative, commercial winemakers, who make 1,500 or fewer cases of wine.

“Over 90% of Northern Exposure participants do not have a tasting room, and you will never find these wines in grocery stores or on wine country maps,” said Garagiste Festival co-founder Doug Minnick. “The festival offers wine lovers a singular chance to discover and meet the next great winemakers, taste their delicious and diverse wines and talk to them directly about their winemaking styles. And it is all offered under one roof in the festival’s signature ‘no snobs allowed’ atmosphere.”

For more information and full Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure schedule details, go to www.garagistefestival.com.

To buy tickets, go towww.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-garagiste-wine-festival-northern-exposure-tickets-269198980397.

The great cork hunt at Belden Barns

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Belden Barns Winery is hosting events again, starting with their popular, family-friendly Cork Hunt on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents can explore the wines and ciders from the Sonoma Mountain estate and kids can bring baskets for hunting pastel-hued corks hidden among the vines and around the property. A few "golden corks" will also be included for fun prizes ]. Picnicking on the property is encouraged on this day, and Nate and Lauren Belden will be pouring their newest spring releases (Sauvignon Blanc, Rose and Gruner) plus other estate wines in their historic barn tasting room. Resident farmers Jenny and Vince Trotter will offer Farmstead tours and there will be plenty of supplies on hand for hanging wishes on the Belden Barns' Wishing Tree.

Belden Barns is at 5561 Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa. For more information, visit www.beldenbarns.com.

Inspire Napa Valley

Kerrin Laz's 2022 Inspire Napa Valley, taking place April 29 through May 1, offers wine enthusiasts, philanthropists and industry leaders an opportunity to mingle with Napa Valley vintners and winemakers at events throughout the three-day weekend while supporting research to end Alzheimer's and provide care and support services for those affected by the disease.

Honorary committee members include Antonio Galloni, Brad Grimes, Ray Isle, Francoise Peschon, and Samantha Rudd. Steering committee members include Bettina Bryant, Blakesley Chappellet, and Wendi Green.

Laz is the proprietor of K. Laz Wine Collection. She founded Inspire Napa Valley in 2017, and since then the events have raised more than $2.75 million to support the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information about the Inspire Napa Valley events, visit inspirenapavalley.org.

A Spring Festival at RD Winery

Taste wines, ciders and beer from Carboniste, Trois Noix, Belong Wine Co., Guthrie Family Wines, Bardos Cider, Newfound, M Vino, Stout Family Winery, Peter Paul Winery, Hanabi Lager and Vino Godfather at RD Winery's Spring Makers Festival on Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

These are small producers who make their beverages at RD.

Tickets are $50 per adult pre-sale/$60 at the door for tastings from each of the collective's producers. Additional wine will be available for purchase, along with food from the Best Food Truck Ever by Heritage Eats and Asian-inspired bites from the winery tasting menu.

RD Winery is at 3 Executive Way, Napa. Visit rdwinery.com for more information.

Shafer names a new GM

Matthew Sharp has been named general manager at Shafer Vineyards. Sharp steps into the position after five years as Shafer’s commercial director overseeing all aspects of domestic and global sales.

Before joining Shafer Vineyards, Sharp had represented top luxury brands including Chateau Lafite Rothschild and had developed global accounts at Pasternak Wine Imports as well as brand management at The Henry Wine Group, among others.

The Shafer team is also welcoming Jake Watson as national sales director.

Watson brings more than a decade of experience in fine wine sales to Shafer. Most recently he was southwest regional manager with Folio Fine Wine Partners, with prior experience at The Estates Group, Young's Market Company and American Wine and Spirits.

Mike Gallo joins John Anthony wines

John Anthony Family of Wines has restructured sales regions and appointed industry veteran Mike Gallo as director of sales for the Eastern US Region.

A New Jersey native, Gallo brings more than 20 years of sales experience to the John Anthony Family of Wines after a career with Banfi Vintners and other wine companies. Gallo will oversee the full John Anthony Family portfolio’s Eastern US presence, including JaM Cellars, John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and FARM Napa Valley.

“With the recent Butter Chardonnay line extension to introduce Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles, plus the growth of Serial Wines in both the on and off-premise, it’s a great time to capture opportunity,” said John Anthony Truchard, founder and CEO.