The Wine Press: Hall heads to the Caribbean
Dreamstime

British Virgin Islands – Guana Island resort is collaborating with Napa Valley's Hall Wines, to offer a three-day wine program from Jan. 12 to 14, 2022.

The program will bring some of Hall wines as well as its director of winemaking, Megan Gunderson, to Guana for a program for travelers, and food and wine lovers celebrating the flavors of the California wines alongside the island’s natural bounty.

The Guana's four-acre orchard has been recently expanded to include three new greenhouses and is home to tropical fruits such as breadfruit, soursop, and papaya, lemongrass and pomegranate. Guana guests also enjoy fresh fish from the surrounding waters, including grouper, yellowfin tuna, and mahi-mahi.

The three-day program will kick off with a beach barbecue pairing Caribbean-inspired flavors with Walt Wines, known for single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. The following day, a formal al fresco dinner will offer tastes of the Hall wine collection, including the bold Cabernets for which they are known. The program concludes the following day, with a guided tour of the orchard and an invitation to try some lesser-known Hall vintages, with just-picked produce and tropical fruits that are only found in the Caribbean.

As with all visits to Guana, meals and activities prepared as part of the wine program will be included in the cost of a room, which starts at $890 per night. For reservations or more information on the events, call (800) 544-8262.

