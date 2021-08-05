The Wine Press: Hall heads to the Caribbean

British Virgin Islands – Guana Island resort is collaborating with Napa Valley's Hall Wines, to offer a three-day wine program from Jan. 12 to 14, 2022.

The program will bring some of Hall wines as well as its director of winemaking, Megan Gunderson, to Guana for a program for travelers, and food and wine lovers celebrating the flavors of the California wines alongside the island’s natural bounty.

The Guana's four-acre orchard has been recently expanded to include three new greenhouses and is home to tropical fruits such as breadfruit, soursop, and papaya, lemongrass and pomegranate. Guana guests also enjoy fresh fish from the surrounding waters, including grouper, yellowfin tuna, and mahi-mahi.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The three-day program will kick off with a beach barbecue pairing Caribbean-inspired flavors with Walt Wines, known for single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. The following day, a formal al fresco dinner will offer tastes of the Hall wine collection, including the bold Cabernets for which they are known. The program concludes the following day, with a guided tour of the orchard and an invitation to try some lesser-known Hall vintages, with just-picked produce and tropical fruits that are only found in the Caribbean.