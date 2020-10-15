The Wine Press: How wineries give back

“The opportunity this gift provides to our students who are pursuing careers in media is phenomenal,” said Illinois Chancellor Robert J. Jones who described the new center as “the perfect ecosystem for budding journalists and media professionals at Illinois.”

Paul Hobbs launches winery from Galicia, Spain

Global winemaker Paul Hobbs’ newest international venture, Alvaredos-Hobbs, is in partnership with Antonio Lopez, a sixth-generation vintner from Galicia, Spain. Hobbs and his local team are focusing on the limited production of indigenous varieties planted in the ancient winegrowing region of Ribeira Sacra in Galicia.

The estate vineyard parcels, some of which have belonged to Lopez’s family for generations, sit alongside to Rio Sil where the steep, rugged terrain demands careful tending of each vine.

Hobbs said, “From my first visit to the region in 2015, I was captivated by the work Antonio and his family had done, from piecing together small parcels of vineyards to constructing a winery from the old stone homes. When I stepped into the vineyards and saw the soil, I felt I was seeing a diamond in the rough. I am thrilled to participate in what’s happening in the region and to bring these wines to market.”