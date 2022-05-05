The Wine Press: Inspire Napa Valley's spring weekend

The third annual Inspire Napa Valley Spring Wine Weekend raised more than $1.5 million to support the Alzheimer’s Association research, care and support programs for families affected by the disease.

“This event reaches new goals year after year with more guests, more support, and more motivation to continue reinforcing the incredible work of the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Inspire Napa Valley founder Kerrin Laz. “In honor of my mother and the millions of families facing the disease, I’m more committed than ever to a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia and I look forward to many more great events to achieve that goal.”

The weekend began with a dinner at Opus One Winery on Friday evening and continued with a tasting panel and seminar on Saturday morning. Vinous founder Antonio Galloni moderated a panel that included Ray Isle from Food & Wine magazine, Dawnine Dyer, Andy Erickson, Benoit Touquette and Michael Wolf. The program included an update and Q&A session on Alzheimer’s research from Dr. Maria Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Association.

The main event at The Estate Yountville was a walk-around wine tasting featuring 38 Napa Valley wines including Bryant Estate, Futo Estate, Harlan Estate, Rudd Estate, Pulido-Walker and VHR-Vine Hill Ranch. Saturday evening included a seated dinner, live auction and paddle raise. Inspire concluded on Sunday with brunch at Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc + Addendum.

For information on future events, visit inspirenapavalley.org.

Napa native in French wine competition

Napa native Allie Pearson will be one of three classmates representing the UCLA Anderson School of Management in an international graduate student wine tasting competition on June 10 at Chateau Lafite Rothschild in Bordeaux.

The Left Bank Bordeaux Cup is an annual is international cultural exchange in which graduate student teams from North America, Asia and Europe compete against one another and against French teams. The competition showcases wines from the left bank of Bordeaux and focuses on region and wine knowledge.

Regional finals were carried out in the spring, and two teams from each continent were invited to participate in the June final. UCLA Anderson made it to the final for the first time since 2015.

Scholarships at NV Wine Academy

Napa Valley Wine Academy has opened its application period for scholarships designed to make professional wine education more accessible. The scholarships, established by creating partnerships with like-minded organizations, include:

• Somm Foundation will award 16 scholarships in 2022.

• Orvieto DOC, located in Umbria is offering one WSET Diploma level student a full scholarship for Level 3 — Wines of the World.

• Association of African-American Vintners: Thirty-four scholarships are available at all WSET levels, plus Business of Wine and American Wine Expert.

• Wine Unify is offering a variety of education-based awards for aspiring and existing minority wine professionals to help strengthen diversity in our industry.

Applications are being accepted online at NapaValleyWineAcademy.com/scholarships with closing deadlines in June. For more information about the Napa Valley Wine Academy visit NapaValleyWineAcademy.com.

Jeff Zappelli appointed vice president of sales at Hall

Hall Family Wines has appointed Jeff Zappelli to vice president of sales to lead the winery’s domestic and international wholesale sales for the Hall, Walt and BACA wine brands.

Over the past 16 years at Hall Family Wines, Zappelli has led myriad projects at the winery, including efforts to build the direct-to-consumer sales organization and overseeing the wine club, phone sales, e-commerce, tasting room and shipping departments. Zappelli will continue in his role as general manager of the Walt brand.

Prior to Hall, Zappelli had a career in restaurants, notably at Morton’s Steakhouse in San Francisco.

Duckhorn acquires Paso Robles vineyards

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has acquired the 289-acre Bottom Line Ranch in the San Miguel District sub-appellation of the Paso Robles AVA.

Planted to 265 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon, the vineyard features seven clones on three drought-tolerant rootstocks.

The company already includes Calera winery’s 82 acres of vineyards in the Mt. Harlan AVA in San Benito County, part of the larger Central Coast AVA.

According to a press release, "The purchase will help provide the company with access to high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon for years to come and support continued growth for its Decoy and Postmark wineries."

The company plans to rename the vineyard in the coming months. Financial details for the acquisition were not disclosed.

Rosé All May

Auberge du Soleil has launched its annual, month-long “Rosé All May” celebration centered around the release of the hotel’s private-label rosé.

Throughout May, they are offering a variety of rosé-themed specials from La Vie en Rosé spa treatments to rosé cocktails and an expanded list of still and sparkling rosés served by the glass at The Bistro.

Dining reservations are available at OpenTable for The Restaurant and The Bistro.