The Wine Press: Jewel and Hunter Hayes headling Music Festival for Brain Health

The 28th Music Festival for Brain Health on Sept. 10 at Staglin Family Vineyard in the Napa Valley will feature award-winning recording artists Jewel and Hunter Hayes.

Attendees who have provided more than a quarter-century of active engagement and fundraising have contributed more than $500 million in direct contributions and leveraged funds for brain science.

“We are looking forward to another amazing day in the Napa Valley, celebrating milestones and learning more about the science behind the brain,” said One Mind President Brandon Staglin. “Each year we get closer to realizing resilience and recovery for the countless people worldwide facing mental health challenges. It’s encouraging and exciting to realize all that we’ve accomplished and see the promise of even more critical advances.”

The day begins at noon with the scientific symposium featuring keynote speaker Regina E. Dugan, Ph.D, president and CEO, Wellcome Leap Inc., and featured speaker Christopher M. Palmer, MD, director of the Department of Postgraduate and Continuing Education at McLean Hospital and assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

In addition, the winning scientists of One Mind’s 2022 Rising Star Awards will discuss their groundbreaking One Mind-funded research.

The symposium will be followed by a cult wine tasting reception, paired with bites provided by Christopher and Martina Kostow of Loveski Deli in Napa.

At 3:30 p.m., the day continues with a live concert by multi-award-winning recording artists Jewel and Hunter Hayes. Jewel is an author, singer-songwriter, and mental health advocate for wellness, equal rights, and inspiring at-risk youth with a whole-human approach to education. She has sold more than 30 million albums and has been nominated 33 times for music awards including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, VH1 Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and the Country Music Association Awards.

Hunter Hayes is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist who is proficient at more than 30 instruments. Hayes’ self-titled debut album in 2011 sold more than 1.1 million copies and reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart and No. 1 on the Top Country Albums. Hayes has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, and won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012, along with three BMI Awards. San Francisco Bay Area comic, radio, TV and film personality Bob Sarlatte will be the master of ceremonies.

Following the concert is a VIP dinner under the stars, prepared by chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago and paired with Staglin Family Vineyard wines.

Individual festival passes are $2,000 and all-day passes that include the dinner are $7,500. VIP sponsor tables of 10 are $75,000 each. The donation levels for all the passes increase on Aug. 1. Passes can be reserved at www.music-festival.org.

The Music Festival for Brain Health benefits One Mind and its mission to accelerate collaborative research and advocacy to enable all individuals facing brain health challenges to build healthy, productive lives.

For more information and/or sponsor opportunities, please contact Candace Thersby at 707-963-4038 or candace.thersby@onemind.org, or visit www.music-festival.org.

V Foundation Wine Celebration symposium

Scientific advisers from leading cancer centers will discuss the importance of advance early detection methods at the 2022 Answer for Cancer Research Symposium on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Estate Yountville East Lawn Pavilion.

The symposium is free and open to the public as part of the 2022 V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend, an annual event to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The Answer for Cancer Symposium is sponsored by ESPN and Blackbaud.

Bill Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of The V Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Committee, says, "Most people understand the importance of catching a disease early – finding cancer early means you likely have more options for treatment, and they are likely to be less invasive and less expensive. Stopping this terrible disease before it spreads not only saves money, but it saves precious lives."

The schedule for the weekend and more information can be found at winecelebration.org.