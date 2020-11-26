The Wine Press: Miguel Luna named Viticulturalist of the Year

Of Luna’s recent honor, Koschitzky says, “I met Miguel six years ago after joining Atelier Melka. Miguel was helping us in the cellar and slowly transitioned back to Silverado Farming as a partner. Miguel brings a very unique set of skills to the viticulture side. He is a winemaker in training and has a great palate. Miguel loves wine and farms the vineyards while thinking about winemaking. I enjoy working with him on the vineyard side and I am lucky to make wine with him. His diverse knowledge helps us in crafting unique expressions of the wines we are making.”

Luna is also recognized for his work as a mentor. Two of his mentees have graduated from UC Davis. “I mentor young Mexican men and women who want to pursue a career in enology or viticulture,” he said. “It is important to have a degree in order to succeed, especially if you are a person of color. It’s my way of giving back to a valley that has given so much to me.”

Tech help for farmworkers

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF) has launched an innovative program that brings laptops and instruction on the use of technology to Napa County farmworkers.

COVID-19 presented the Farmworker Foundation with challenges on implementing its educational programs and professional development, which typically serve more than 2,500 people per year.