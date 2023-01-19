The Wine Press: Mondavi moving tasting room temporarily to downtown Napa

The Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville will temporarily move its tasting room to the historic Borreo building in downtown Napa this spring as a major renovation begins at the winery.

"As Robert Mondavi Winery prepares for renovations, we will temporarily pause our hospitality offerings on Highway 29 in late spring 2023 and plan to offer reimagined experiences at the historic Borreo building in downtown Napa beginning in early summer 2023," said Nicole Frydman, vice president of Magrino PR.

"We plan to continue accepting guest reservations at our Highway 29 winery property through the spring, so please check www.robertmondaviwinery.com for the latest information and booking availability."

Robert Mondavi established the winery in 1966. It was acquired by Constellation in 2004.

The Borreo building, on Third Street by the Napa River, was most recently occupied by Stone Brewing but closed 14 months ago after a rent dispute. It is owned by West Pueblo Partners, whose partners include Michael C. Holcomb, Michael L. Holcomb, John Nichols and Kevin Teague.

The building has very limited parking, but the city has established a parking lot about a block west at Third Street and the train tracks.