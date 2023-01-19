 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE WINE PRESS

The Wine Press: Mondavi moving tasting room temporarily to downtown Napa

  • Updated
  • 0
Napa's Borreo building

The Robert Mondavi winery will move its tasting room to Napa’s historic Borreo building temporarily while the Oakville facility undergoes renovations. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville will temporarily move its tasting room to the historic Borreo building in downtown Napa this spring as a major renovation begins at the winery. 

"As Robert Mondavi Winery prepares for renovations, we will temporarily pause our hospitality offerings on Highway 29 in late spring 2023 and plan to offer reimagined experiences at the historic Borreo building in downtown Napa beginning in early summer 2023," said Nicole Frydman, vice president of Magrino PR. 

"We plan to continue accepting guest reservations at our Highway 29 winery property through the spring, so please check www.robertmondaviwinery.com for the latest information and booking availability."

Robert Mondavi established the winery in 1966. It was acquired by Constellation in 2004.

The Borreo building, on Third Street by the Napa River, was most recently occupied by Stone Brewing but closed 14 months ago after a rent dispute. It is owned by West Pueblo Partners, whose partners include Michael C. Holcomb, Michael L. Holcomb, John Nichols and Kevin Teague.

People are also reading…

The building has very limited parking, but the city has established a parking lot about a block west at Third Street and the train tracks.

Two women said they loved Donald Teixeira. One of them would go to jail for stealing his identity.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine classic versus neo-classic styles

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine classic versus neo-classic styles

Is today’s modern iteration of wine better than the old classic formats some of us grew up with decades ago? It is extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the average consumer, picking up a bottle from the retail shelf, to simply look at the label and determine what style exists inside.

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: What’s becoming of white wine?

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: What’s becoming of white wine?

White wines are like a Queen on the chessboard as they can move in many directions and capture a broad range of attention. Thankfully, there’s plenty of room for the traditionalist who appreciates the purity and grace of whites made in a more conventional style and for the adventurers seeking new horizons with the orange and natural “newcomers” on the scene.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News