The Wine Press Napa County Farm Bureau named County of the Year finalist

Fetzer signs climate emergency declaration

MENDOCINO COUNTY — Fetzer Vineyards has signed a climate emergency declaration letter that recognizes the need to take definitive climate action now "to avoid irreversible changes to the planet and its inhabitants arising from the climate crisis."

In signing the declaration, Fetzer Vineyards agrees to accountable measurements tied to science-based targets aimed at limiting global average temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to becoming climate positive in its business operations by 2030. This declaration is in line with the California vintner's long-standing commitment to climate-smart winegrowing.

"We have a moral responsibility as a business to take swift action on the climate crisis," said CEO Giancarlo Bianchetti of Fetzer Vineyards, the recipient of a United Nations Momentum for Change award for climate action. "As the historic source of a significant amount of the planet's greenhouse gases, the business sector has a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership in the context of the climate crisis by eliminating emissions and drawing down carbon as rapidly as possible. This declaration reaffirms our commitment to doing so."