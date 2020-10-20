The Wine Press Napa County Farm Bureau named County of the Year finalist

The California Farm Bureau awarded the Napa County Farm Bureau five Awards for Excellence and also been named it one of three statewide finalists for County of the Year for a second consecutive year.
The Napa County Farm Bureau received the state awards for policy implementation, leadership, ag education, membership and public relations.
"As the CEO of the oldest industry organization in Napa Valley, it is an absolute honor to represent so many ag families and businesses and to know that we are successful on their behalf. I am so proud of this organization and the work that we do," said Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau.
Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau, said, "Under Ryan’s tenure, membership in Napa County has doubled, financial contributions have increased 80%, the program of community work has dramatically expanded and he has built an extremely sophisticated political operation at the Farm Bureau to professionally represent Napa Ag. Ryan has transformed what the Napa County Farm Bureau is and turned it into one of the most formidable trade associations in Napa County and the state. It is now considered an influential authority for Napa Ag at the local, state and national level,"
President Johnnie White and Klobas will receive the awards at the California Farm Bureau annual meeting taking place virtually in December.
Fetzer signs climate emergency declaration
MENDOCINO COUNTY — Fetzer Vineyards has signed a climate emergency declaration letter that recognizes the need to take definitive climate action now "to avoid irreversible changes to the planet and its inhabitants arising from the climate crisis."
In signing the declaration, Fetzer Vineyards agrees to accountable measurements tied to science-based targets aimed at limiting global average temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to becoming climate positive in its business operations by 2030. This declaration is in line with the California vintner's long-standing commitment to climate-smart winegrowing.
"We have a moral responsibility as a business to take swift action on the climate crisis," said CEO Giancarlo Bianchetti of Fetzer Vineyards, the recipient of a United Nations Momentum for Change award for climate action. "As the historic source of a significant amount of the planet's greenhouse gases, the business sector has a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership in the context of the climate crisis by eliminating emissions and drawing down carbon as rapidly as possible. This declaration reaffirms our commitment to doing so."
The winery plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout all scopes of its business, including transportation while increasing carbon drawdown through enhanced regenerative agriculture programs. This three-step process of reducing emissions, insetting carbon, and offsetting any remaining unavoidable emissions will allow the business to become as carbon-efficient as possible, then go further by sequestering more carbon than it is emitting. The winery commits to reporting regularly and transparently on its progress toward climate positive operations, with milestones tied to science-based targets and in line with the tenets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The SDGs are a global standard and the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, addressing global challenges faced around the world including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. In keeping with the spirit of the SDGs, Fetzer Vineyards' commitment to achieving climate positive business operations will require ensuring that initiatives provide for a "just transition" that takes into account the welfare of people and communities implicated by the climate crisis.
A Diversity in Wine Flight at Carneros
Carneros Resort and Spa is launching a Diversity in Wine flight featuring wines by vintners and winemakers of color at FARM and Pavilion. It will run Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
Beverage director Zion Curiel developed the flight, said, “As someone in the industry for the past 20 years and a minority myself, it’s been meaningful to see the industry focus more on diversity and multicultural backgrounds. It opens up the world to more talent which means there is more to be enjoyed by all of us.”
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Diversity in Wine flight will be donated to a new scholarship program created by the Napa Valley Vintners in partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund. The scholarship aims to help people of color to pursue college degrees in wine industry subjects ranging from grape growing, winemaking, marketing, business and more.
The Diversity in Wine flight will feature 2.5 oz pours of the following with notes by Curiel:
— Bodkin, Blanc de Sauvignon Blanc - Cuvee Agincourt, North Coast, NV
Christopher Christensen produces sparkling wine in Sonoma. His motto, “We few, we happy few” is taken from Shakespeare’s “Henry V." The grapes, sourced from the Russian River Valley and Lake County, produce a wine that is light, refreshing, citrusy and a bit tart, just like sauvignon blanc.
— Maison Noir, ‘Oregogne’ Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, 2014
Winemaker Andre Mack was the first African American to win the title of Best Young Sommelier in America. This Chardonnay has flinty mineral flavors with a palate of lemon cucumber, green pear, grilled hazelnuts, and yellow apple. Balanced acidity with a fine stony finish.
— Ceja, Pinot Noir, Carneros, 2018
Amelia Ceja, the first Mexican-American woman ever to be elected president of a winery, was named “Woman of the Year” in 2005 by theCalifornia legislature. This Pinot Noir is floral and lively with a beautiful exploration of lavender, spice, red cherry and cinnamon.
— Brown, Zinfandel, Napa Valley, 2018
Brown Estate Vineyards is the first Black-owned estate winery in Napa Valley, producing high-quality zinfandel among over varietals since 1996. Wine has notes of hibiscus leaves, potpourri, cherry, strawberry, raspberry, clove-studded mandarin orange, graphite, pine needles, lichen, bay laurel.
Holiday gifts from Bouchaine Vineyards
Bouchaine Vineyards has created a pair of holiday gifts to satisfy the tastes of all, something sweet and something savory. These holiday gifts include an online virtual experience with a Bouchaine host who will provide guidance through the pairing.
Something Sweet: A five-pack of hand-crafted chocolate bars from La Foret paired with a 750ml bottle of Bouchaine’s 2018 Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon. The cost is $150, shipping included.
Something Savory: Two seasonal Rogue Creamer cheeses with Bouchaine’s 2017 Brut Rose and 2018 Las Brisas Vineyard Riesling. ($150, shipping included)
Each Holiday Pack is available for order online atbouchaine.com/visit/virtual-wine-tastings/. More information is available at www.bouchaine.com or by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065.
Virtual cooking with Inglenook
Inglenook hosts a virtual chef demonstration and wine tasting on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Led by chef Alex Lovick, it will feature a recipe for extra-large “Raviolo” stuffed with fresh ricotta and egg yolk, and incorporating Inglenook’s Estate Olive Oil, which is sustainably harvested from Red Picholine olive trees planted by Gustave Niebaum. It will be paired with Inglenook’s Blancaneaux.
To attend the cooking demonstration, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NBWxZDvoTKaFDV1cBkIsOg. The wine and estate olive oil are available for purchase on the website, www.inglenook.com.
They have shared the recipe in advance.
Homemade Ricotta
3 ¾ cups whole milk (avoid ultra-pasteurized)
¼ cup half and half
¼ tsp. citric acid
½ tsp. salt
Whisk together all ingredients in a heavy, non-reactive pot or saucepan.
Slowly heat to 190° - 195°F while stirring with a high-temp rubber spatula. Make sure the bottom does not scorch. This should take around 15 minutes.
Once the temperature is reached remove from heat. Watch for curds beginning to separate from the whey. Stir gently a couple of times, cover, and allow the curds to set for 10 minutes.
Gently ladle into a fine-mesh strainer to strain off the whey. If you only have a coarse strainer line it with cheesecloth first. Strain to desired consistency.
Allow to cool completely then transfer to a container with a tight-fitting lid. Ricotta will hold in the refrigerator up to 5 days. The whey can be discarded or saved for another use (soup, protein shakes, etc.).
Pasta Dough
2 large egg yolks,
½ cup + 2 Tbsp. Water*, room temperature
1 cup Durum flour
2 cups all-purpose flour
Place yolks and water into the bowl of mixer then place both flours on top.
Using paddle attachment mix on low speed for about 1 minute. Stop the mixer, scrape down paddle removing all bits of dough, then continue mixing on lowest speed. Mix until no dry flour remains and dough begins to incorporate, about 3-4 minutes. The dough might still be a bit ‘crumbly’ at this stage.
Stop the mixer and squeeze the dough together with your hand so that it forms a cohesive mass. If the dough is very dry, you can add additional water in 1 tsp increments. Be careful – a little bit of water goes a long way. Overall this is a pretty stiff dough.
Switch to dough hook and mix on low speed to develop the gluten some more, about 2 – 4 minutes. Depending on your mixer, this dough may not mix efficiently. If it looks like the dough hook is not able to mix the dough properly, remove dough and finish by hand as described in the next step.
Remove dough from mixer and finish kneading by hand by folding dough over in half, pushing down into the dough with the ‘heel’ of your hand, rotating a quarter turn, folding in half again and then repeating this process.
You should find a rhythm with the fold, pushing in with your hand and rotating. Knead the dough in this fashion for a couple minutes and then form into a ball.
Wrap in plastic and rest for 45 minutes at room temperature before using. The dough can also be made a day ahead and kept in the fridge. If you do this remove the dough from the fridge and leave at room temperature for approximately 90 minutes before using (the dough will be more ‘workable’ at room temperature).
*Quantity of water may vary depending on the flour used.
