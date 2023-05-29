Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Napa County Farm Bureau names 2023 honorees

The Napa County Farm Bureau has announced its 2023 award recipients, recognizing individuals for their extraordinary contributions to Napa Valley agriculture and the community at large, the group said in a release.

The honorees, Michael Wolf, Linsey Gallagher and Cori Carlson, are set to be celebrated at the Farm Bureau's "Love of the Land" annual dinner on July 21 at the V. Sattui winery in St. Helena.

Michael Wolf of Wolf Vineyard Services has been named the 2023 Napa Valley Agriculturalist of the Year. Wolf's lifelong contributions to Napa Valley agriculture, his commitment to community service, and his significant contributions to the Napa County Farm Bureau earned him this prestigious recognition.

The 2023 Napa Valley Friend of Agriculture honor will go to Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. Gallagher is being recognized for her considerable work in forging meaningful partnerships between the agricultural, tourism and hospitality sectors, which have resulted in tangible benefits for the Napa Valley agricultural community.

Cori Carlson, owner of Napa Pasture Protein, a contract grazing and farming company, has been selected as the 2023 Napa County Farm Bureau Member of the Year. She is being celebrated for her impactful work in wildfire mitigation efforts in the county, along with her significant contribution to agricultural education in Napa County.

Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau, highlighted the recipients' exceptional contributions to Napa Valley agriculture, stating that they are "extraordinary individuals" deserving of the recognition they've received. Klobas expressed anticipation towards honoring the recipients in July, encouraging the community to express their gratitude for the substantial work that contributes to the world-class stature of their home.

For more information about the event, including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.napafarmbureau.org/lol.

Ram’s Gate Winery promotes Rachel Bordes to deputy winemaker

Ram’s Gate Winery's general manager and chief winemaker, Joe Nielsen, announced the promotion of Rachel Bordes to the position of deputy winemaker in a release last week.

Assuming this new responsibility, Bordes will aid Nielsen in supervising the entire wine production process at Ram’s Gate, which ranges from the vineyards to the cellar and laboratory. Bordes will further Nielsen's efforts to craft wines that narrate a specific locale's tale of a particular vintage, using Sonoma-sourced Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Bordes is a viticulture and enology graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Before joining Ram’s Gate, Bordes garnered experience during a harvest at Tolosa Winery.

She started her journey at Ram’s Gate as a harvest intern, subsequently climbing the ranks to the positions of cellar technician and then enologist. In her upgraded role as deputy winemaker, Bordes will be actively involved in tracking the fermentation and maturation of the wines in the lab, aiding Nielsen in the cellar with final blends, and in the vineyards, where she will supervise the sugar and acidity levels of the grapes to help determine the ideal time for harvesting the next vintage.

"Over the past three years, Ram’s Gate has truly become my second home, and it's been an incredible experience to work with not only our organically managed estate vineyard but also our long-term vineyard partners, who possess some of Northern California’s most distinctive sites," Bordes said.

Ink Grade certified as biodynamic

The Ink Grade Estate Vineyard has been named the largest Demeter Certified Biodynamic ranch in Napa County, the company said in a press release.

This recognition highlights the 220 acres of certified vineyards spread across a 750-acre property in the Howell Mountain American Viticultural Area of Napa Valley.

The vineyard, part of the Lawrence Wine Estates, has practiced biodynamic farming since 2019 and secured certification in 2022. Set at elevations peaking at 2,200 feet, the vineyard is characterized by its terraced vines planted on steep slopes, offering a unique microclimate within Napa Valley.

Lawrence Wine Estates CEO Carlton McCoy Jr. said he was proud of the recognition. He added that this achievement reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable farming, asserting that it proves possible to farm responsibly on a large scale.

Ink Grade Vineyard's practices are firmly rooted in the interplay between winemaking and the environment. The vineyard takes advantage of the Howell Mountain's volcanic soil and the exceptional quality of the fruit it yields.

Evrett Lunquist, director of certification for Demeter USA, noted the growing prevalence of biodynamic farming in the Napa Valley. He elaborated on its benefits, stating that it contributes to reduced environmental toxins, enhanced ecological biodiversity, improved soil carbon content and water retention, and better grape vitality.

Matt Taylor, Ink Grade's winemaker, conveyed the vineyard's appreciation for the intricate, raw landscape of their site. He said that biodynamic farming allows Ink Grade to deliver an honest, pure representation of its site. Taylor highlighted the importance of being conscientious and thoughtful in their interactions with nature and its complex systems.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation gala raises $2 million

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's 2023 "A Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters" raised $2 million, bringing the total funds amassed since its inception to more than $36 million, the group said in a release.

The culinary event on May 20 took place at the Midwest Street back lot of Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, attracting 1,200 attendees from all over the country.

The sold-out event saw the participation of over 50 celebrity chefs and 75 of California's top winemakers. Among the crowd were honorary chairmen Glenn Salva, estate manager of Antinori Napa Valley, and the Gordon family of the Toscana Restaurant Group.

Over 500 lots were featured in silent and live auctions. A standout live auction item was a six-magnum collection from Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Domaine Clarence Dillon, which sold for $30,000, complete with a private tour and comprehensive tasting at Château La Mission Haut-Brion.

Among the premier travel lots was a customized 10-night journey from Aroha Luxury New Zealand Tours and a six-day luxury gourmet adventure titled "Magical Iceland." Both trips fetched $30,000 each. Another highlight was an eight-day stay for five couples at fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld's former "Château in Champagne," which included guided tours and sommelier-led tastings at Moët & Chandon. The trip sold thrice, totaling $120,000.

Other notable auction items included a three-bottle collection of Scarecrow that went for $5,000, a curated trip to Italy’s Abruzzo and Marche wine regions for $25,000, and a four-day stay for eight couples at the Baldacci Family Vineyards’ guesthouse, which fetched another $25,000.

Support for the event was strong with sponsorship from major companies including American Airlines, Oracle, B. Riley Financial, Bessemer, DOLE, Stone Creek Environmental Consulting and Profit Recovery Partners, along with LBPM, Provident Financial, First Citizens Bank and Elements Pharmacy.

The continued support from sponsors, vintners, chefs and guests has been critical to advancing the treatment for cystic fibrosis, now offering a median lifespan of 53 years. The success of this year's event sets the stage for next year's 35th annual Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters, slated for May 18, 2024.

Grieve Family Winery Sauvignon Blanc earns top recognition

The Grieve Family Winery, located in the relatively unknown Lovall Valley of the prestigious Napa Valley, has received high praiss in a recent edition of Wine Spectator magazine, the company said in a release.

Its Double Eagle Sauvignon Blanc was chosen as the top California Sauvignon Blanc, leading a group of over 150 sampled wines.

Wine Spectator's wine critic and senior editor, MaryAnn Worobiec, highlighted the wine's unique qualities in her report. The Grieve Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley Double Eagle 2020 (94 points, $50) stood out with its "rich lanolin and honeysuckle notes," she reported.

The article continued to endorse this remarkable wine for its outstanding flavor profile, laden with lanolin, honeysuckle and buttery lemon pastry flavors that balance its richness with vibrant acidity.

Grieve Family Winery, established in 2008 by David and Kathleen Grieve, is a boutique luxury wine brand, settled on a secluded 70-acre estate in the off-the-beaten-path locale of Lovall Valley. The estate can only be reached by leaving Napa County, winding through the remote backroads of Sonoma, and then re-entering.

Master winemaker Philippe Melka recognized the potential of producing premium, French-inspired Sauvignon Blanc at this unique Lovall Valley estate. Alongside director of winemaking Maayan Koschitzky, they expertly craft the wines of Grieve Family Estate (Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot) and Double Eagle (Sauvignon Blanc, Bordeaux-style blend and Cabernet Sauvignon).

According to Worobiec, the quality of crisp and fragrant California Sauvignon Blanc is on an upward trend, with these wines reliably offering fresh, aromatic and food-friendly options for various settings and occasions.

Grieve Family Wines are available across select national markets in upscale wine stores, restaurants and country clubs, as well as directly from the winery's website and mailing list.

Michael Silacci to give keynote at ASEV conference

Opus One Winery's Michael Silacci is set to deliver the keynote speech at the upcoming 74th ASEV National Conference. The presentation, dubbed "Judgment of Napa," is scheduled for June 28 at the Napa Valley Marriott.

Silacci's talk is expected to reflect on the 1976 Judgement of Paris, a pivotal event where Californian wines from Napa Valley surprisingly outperformed their French counterparts, shaking the global wine industry. He will also discuss how climate change presents a new challenge and opportunity for Napa Valley vintners and winemakers to show global leadership.

"Climate responsibility is not about winning. It calls for collaboration among Napa Valley's viticulturists and winemakers. We need to take the lead in climate change battle and consider the legacy we are leaving for future generations," said Silacci.

Having joined Opus One as the director of viticulture and enology in 2001, Silacci was later appointed as the sole winemaker in 2003. He previously worked at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, King Estate in Oregon, and Beaulieu Vineyard. Silacci also has international experience, having made wine in France and Chile.

Silacci, a holder of a master's degree in viticulture from UC Davis, has carved a niche for himself in winegrowing, making him a perfect fit for Opus One. The winery, located in Oakville, produces ultra-premium wines and distributes its 2019 vintage to all U.S. states and 106 countries globally.

The ASEV National Conference, founded by a group of researchers and winemakers in 1950, serves as a platform for exchanging the latest scientific findings relevant to winemaking and grape growing.