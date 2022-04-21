The Wine Press: Napa Valley Vintners announce Barrel Auction details; tickets are on sale now

Tickets are on sale now for the Napa Valley Vintners' Barrel Auction Weekend coming up June 2-4.

This is the second production for the Vintners' new Collective Napa Valley, created to replace Auction Napa Valley, the charity auction founded in 1984 that raised millions for local non-profits. The new year-round Collective is open to join at different levels,(including a complimentary membership, inviting both Napa Valley residents and global fans of the valley's wines to connect.

The first event in March was an online program focused on the next generation of Napa Valley winemakers.

The Barrel Auction weekend, a throwback to wine auctions of the past, includes vintner-hosted wine events and experiences, tasting wines straight from the barrel, food from local restaurants and a grand community celebration.

All proceeds from the weekend event go toward funding programs that help the children of Napa Valley.

The schedule of events includes:

• Thursday, June 2: winery-hosted events, 6 p.m., various Napa Valley locations

• Friday, June 3: Vineyard walks and wine talks, 9 to 11 a.m. at different Napa Valley locations.

• Friday, June 3: Napa Valley Barrel Auction, noon to 4 p.m. at Raymond Vineyards

Taste wines directly from the barrel from 75 Napa Valley vintners at a marketplace filled with fare from local top restaurants. Vintner chairs Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo are hosts. All proceeds from the Napa Valley Barrel Auction will go towards caring for our children’s emotional, social and physical well-being through the expansion of wellness centers on every school campus in Napa County.

• Friday, June 3: Winery-hosted events at various locations in Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, June 4: Napa Valley Vine Trail Walk and Ride, 10:30 a.m.

• Saturday, June 4: Napa Valley Community Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yountville Veterans Memorial Park

Pick your route and mode of transportation to get you and your family to Yountville’s Veterans Memorial Park to sip wine, enjoy fare from food trucks and a few fun and games from community partners.

Visit www.collectivenapavalley.org to view the levels for joining Collective Napa Valley, as well as the options for purchasing tickets for the Barrel Auction Weekend events, along with other Collective activities.

Frank for a Cause

In honor of the 150th anniversary of the Arbor Day holiday, Frank Family Vineyards founders Rich and Leslie Frank have launched the “Frank for a Cause” campaign benefiting the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to planting trees.

Throughout April, the winery is donating 20% of proceeds from each bottle of 2015 Blanc de Blancs ($55) sold directly through the winery’s website. For every bottle sold, an estimated six trees will be planted in areas along the West Coast recently affected by wildfires.

Frank Family Vineyards has been 100% third-party certified by Napa Green in the vineyard and winery since 2014. Charitable giving is another core value for Frank Family, and the winery has conducted six “Frank for a Cause” campaigns in the last five years raising over $100,000 to benefit non-profit organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Feeding America, Autism Speaks, the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good Campaign and the Humane Society of the United States.

“Working alongside organizations like Frank Family Vineyards is a key component in our ability to do what we do best,” says Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees and forests are helping to solve some of the most pressing issues people and the planet are facing today and environmental action requires a tremendous amount of teamwork, which is why we are so thrilled to have Frank Family on board to help.”

For more information about Frank Family Vineyards, visit www.frankfamilyvineyards.com.