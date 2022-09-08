The Wine Press: Napa Valley Vintners donate $25,000 for firefighting efforts; Chuck McMinn retires

Napa Valley Vintners announced that it has donated $25,000 for technology county fire officials said will accelerate their response in the most critical moments.

According to the press release, the IamResponding platform will link the seven Napa County Fire Department stations with the nine volunteer stations throughout the county.

"The most critical factor in any emergency situation is time," Napa County Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin said in the release. "By connecting the fire departments in Napa County through one system, we will be able to expedite response to fires and emergencies."

The system is expected to link all 16 stations by the end of September.

"We're thrilled to be able to fund the IamResponding system that will make an immediate impact in combating wildfires this season," said Dawnine Dyer, proprietor of Dyer Vineyards and chair of the NVV's Fire Prevention and Mitigation Committee.

McMinn announces retirement

Chuck McMinn, who owns Vineyard 29 with his wife Anne, announced Thursday that he would be retiring after two decades making Cabernet Sauvignon.

The press release stated that Keith Emerson, who has been with the winery since 2005, has been promoted to president and CEO. The ownership of the company remains with the McMinn family.

"In 2000, I connected with Vineyard 29 at just the right time – I was ready for a new challenge and Vineyard 39 needed to grow. The previous owners were ready to wind down, and it made sense for us to wind up," McMinn said in the release. "Now, we are ready to step back and let new leadership grow the winery's legacy even more."

That same year, according to the release, he also purchased the historic Aida Vineyard. He hired Philippe Melka to make the wines and help build a state-of-the-art winery on the Vineyard 29 property; the 2002 vintage was the first to be made in-house.

Melka stayed on through 2017, bringing in Emerson as associate winemaker in 2005. In 2011, Keith Emerson was named director of winemaking and viticulture and in 2018 vice president of winemaking and viticulture.

Having worked with Emerson over 17 years, McMinn said in the release that he could think of no one more qualified to take on the additional responsibilities as president and CEO of Vineyard 29.

“Keith is the right person at the right time and ready to take on all the challenges of the company,” McMinn said. “We’re putting in place great management for the next generation to keep it an important part of our family legacy. We see the opportunity to grow it even more.”