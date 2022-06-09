The Wine Press: Napa wines at the Queen's Jubilee

Napa Valley played a part in celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee when Bouchaine Vineyards wines were poured at a celebration hosted by the official royal publisher, St. James House.

Tatiana Copeland, proprietor of Bouchaine with her husband, Gerret, became friends with the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, after meeting in the 1980s while vacationing on the island of Mustique.

The Copelands have owned Bouchaine Vineyards for more than 40 years.

“Our motto at Bouchaine is ‘Wine Makes You Happy’ and we can’t imagine a more joyful celebration than that of the Queen’s Jubilee,” Copeland said.

Wines poured at the event included the 2021 Bouchaine Vin Gris of Pinot Noir; 2021 Bouchaine Estate Riesling; 2019 Bouchaine Estate Chardonnay; 2019 Bouchaine Estate Swan Clone Pinot Noir; 2019 Bouchaine Estate Pommard Clone Pinot Noir and the 2019 Bouchaine Hyde Vineyard Merlot.

“What an honor to absorb this historic experience," said Bouchaine winemaker and general manager Chris Kajani who was in London to pour her wines.

"At Bouchaine we truly believe in empowering women to positions of authority, and there is no better role model for that spirit than the Queen," Copeland added.

Part of the Jubilee festivities included the launch of the official Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Album, “Her Majesty the Queen,” published by St. James’s House. Both Bouchaine Vineyards and the Copelands’ property in Mustique, Toucan Hill, are featured in the coffee table book.