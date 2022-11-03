The Wine Press: New members join the Wine Origins Alliance

ENSENADA, Mexico – The Comité Provino Baja California and the Cluster Vitivinícola de Querétaro have joined the Wine Origins Alliance as its first Mexican members, expanding its membership to 33 wine and grape-growing organizations spanning 11 countries across five continents.

The Wine Origins Alliance also announced that it has been granted observer status at the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

The announcements were made in conjunction with the OIV World Congress, which brings together scientists, scholars and wine producers from around the world to share knowledge and the latest findings regarding grape cultivation, production and characteristics.

“For more than three decades, the Comité Provino has promoted the wine culture of Baja California,” said Mauricio Cantú Barajas, president of the Comité Provino Baja California. “We are proud to join our colleagues from around the world in recognizing that just as the oceanic influence from the Pacific contributes to the character of Baja California wine, all of our regions have characteristics that make our wines impossible to recreate anywhere else in the world.”

“Winegrowers in Querétaro experience unique conditions, including a semi-desertic climate and tepetate hardpan,” said Eusebio Goyeneche, president of the Cluster Vitivinícola de Querétaro. “We are delighted to join other wine regions from around the world, all with their own distinct features, and work together to solve challenges facing our industry.”

For nearly a century, OIV has been at the forefront of global wine issues and a leader in setting standards and harmonizing practices for the viticultural sector. Its 48 member countries represent 87 percent of global wine production and 71 percent of global wine consumption.

“By becoming an observer, the Wine Origins Alliance provides new voices, from a regional perspective and from different corners of the world, that will complement our work to become even more universal,” said Pau Roca, director general of OIV. “Together, we will be able to unify our efforts in the guidance of consumers and policy makers against fraud, giving value to the winemaking location.”

As an observer, members of the Wine Origins Alliance, including those from countries not represented among OIV members, will be able to participate in meetings, exchange information and share their perspective on viticultural issues in a major international forum.

“Now more than ever, as the global wine industry continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that wine regions are able to operate on a level playing field,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO ofr Napa Valley Vintners, a Wine Origins Alliance member. “Becoming an OIV observer will ensure that our members have a seat at the table for important discussions that will impact the global wine marketplace.”

Since 2005, the Wine Origins Alliance has been a unified force in the global wine industry working to eliminate trade barriers on wine, including the lack of protection for wine region names around the world.

For more information about the Wine Origins Alliance and each of its members, visit www.origins.wine.

Rootstock 2022 coming up

Napa Valley Grapegrowers’ Rootstock conference takes place on Nov. 17 and 18 at the Napa Valley Opera House.

The 2022 program is designed to support growers with the issues they are facing today.

Topics include:

— “The Big Picture: Resiliency Management in the Face of Climate Variability Risks”

— Tools for water conservation and vineyard irrigation to better navigate worsening drought

— How to mitigate risk in the vineyard with crop insurance

— The latest research and testing on smoke taint

— Understanding USDA programs available for farmers and how they are designed to help farm sustainably

Speakers include:

— Dr. Olga Barbosa, Institute of Environmental and Evolutionary Sciences, Universidad Austral de Chile, Valdivia and Institute of Ecology and Biodiversity

— Tracy Cleveland, agricultural commissioner, Napa County

— Dr. Rich Descenzo, research scientist, ETS Laboratories

— Sarah MacDonald, research data scientist, UCCE

— Tori Norville, Cooperative Extension fire advisor, UCANR

— Anita Oberholster, Cooperative Extension specialist, Enology, UC Davis

— Dr. Jyoti Taneja, assistant project scientist, Wildermuth Lab, UC Berkeley

The cost is $300 general or $200 for NVG members, and includes lunch and happy hour.

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation will be offering a free event in Spanish on Nov. 16 to 18 at the Yountville Community Center.

Register at www.napagrowers.org.