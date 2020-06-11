The Wine Press: News and notes from Napa Valley

“Our community of small businesses, including the vast majority of Napa wineries, are ready to get back to work and provide much needed jobs for our families. In the true spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, now is the perfect time to get out and explore what our valley has to offer,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

Foley Family Wines acquires Ferrari-Carrano Vineyards and Winery

Foley Family Wines will acquire Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, best known for its Fumé Blanc, sourced from Sonoma County’s vineyards.

The acquisition includes the Ferrari-Carano Estate Winery in Dry Creek Valley, with its Villa Fiore Tasting Room and three other tasting areas; the PreVail Mountain Winery on the east side of Alexander Valley above the town of Geyserville and 3,183 acres of land — 1,223 planted to 21 vineyard sites, cross the appellations of Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley, Carneros Napa Valley, Mendocino Ridge, and Anderson Valley.

Also included in the transaction are several residential properties, a warehouse, and the estate winery garden, home to more than 2,000 plant species.