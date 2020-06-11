The Wine Press: News and notes from Napa Valley

'Explore Your Own Backyard'
Visit Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Vintners, as part of their joint #NVSpirit campaign, have created an “Explore Your Backyard” collection of more than 60 offers for Napa County residents. Valid through July 31, these include a savings of 20 percent or more, or a value-added experiences, to inspire everyone to "dine, sip, shop, and stay" in Napa Valley and support the more than 60,000 people who work in the wine and tourism industries. All offers are currently posted on NapaValleySpirit.com.
The website also includes the opportunity to win a “Napa Valley Staycation” for two guests. The package includes a two-night stay at Vista Collina Resort, a picnic breakfast basket with a bottle of sparkling wine, wine tasting at Trinitas Cellars, dinner at Olive & Hay, a tour and tasting at Inglenook, a Gourmet Express lunch on the Napa Valley Wine Train, a gift certificate for $200 to Coqueta in Yountville and a Mercantile 12 Napa Valley gift tote with locally made items. To be eligible to win, applicants must live or work in Napa County. Entries will be accepted through June 30.
Suggested “Locals’ itineraries” are posted on NapaValleySpirit.com.
Social distancing, indoor mask use, limited occupancy, and other health protocols are required by the Napa County Public Health Officer. Make and confirm reservations directly, as individual businesses will open on their own schedule.
“Our community of small businesses, including the vast majority of Napa wineries, are ready to get back to work and provide much needed jobs for our families. In the true spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, now is the perfect time to get out and explore what our valley has to offer,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.
Foley Family Wines acquires Ferrari-Carrano Vineyards and Winery
Foley Family Wines will acquire Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, best known for its Fumé Blanc, sourced from Sonoma County’s vineyards.
The acquisition includes the Ferrari-Carano Estate Winery in Dry Creek Valley, with its Villa Fiore Tasting Room and three other tasting areas; the PreVail Mountain Winery on the east side of Alexander Valley above the town of Geyserville and 3,183 acres of land — 1,223 planted to 21 vineyard sites, cross the appellations of Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley, Carneros Napa Valley, Mendocino Ridge, and Anderson Valley.
Also included in the transaction are several residential properties, a warehouse, and the estate winery garden, home to more than 2,000 plant species.
“We are delighted to add Ferrari-Carano to our family,” said Foley founder and CEO Bill Foley. “Their established reputation for quality wines, their dedication to responsible environmental stewardship, and their commitment to exceptional hospitality are all perfectly aligned with our priorities.”
“I’m happy to see our winery become part of a family-owned and operated company that shares our vision and core values,” said Rhonda Carano, Ferrari-Carano founder, and CEO. “Foley Family Wines has shown that they value the individual character of each of their estate wineries. We know that the reputation we’ve worked hard to build over the last four decades is in good hands.”
Somerston Estate collaborates with Steve Leveque
Craig Becker, co-founder, general manager and director of viticulture and winemaking at Napa Valley's Somerston Estate, has announced a collaboration with winemaker Steve Leveque, making Somerston the first client of Leveque's new company, Leveque Wine Consulting.
Leveque will work consult on all aspects of winemaking, from the farming of the 1,682-acre Somerston Estate to the production of Priest Ranch and Somerston wines.
This collaboration is not a first for Leveque and Becker. Nearly 25 years ago, Leveque hired Becker for his first wine industry job, a lab technician at Robert Mondavi Winery.
Leveque brings 25 years of winemaking experience to his role as a consulting winemaker. He was the winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery from 1992-2003, and winemaker and executive vice president at Chalk Hill Estate Winery 2003-2008. Until recently, he was the winemaker for Hall, WALT, and BACA.
"I've sourced fruit from the Somerston Estate for more than 11 years, and I believe that Craig's commitment to farming excellence is unparalleled," Leveque said.
