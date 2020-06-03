The Wine Press: News and notes from the Napa Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New board officers for Spring Mountain District Association

The Spring Mountain District Association announces new board officers: President Meg Laughridge, director of hospitality at Vineyard 7 & 8; Vice President Matt Sherwin, general manager at at Sherwin Family Vineyards; Treasurer Reilly Keenan, in charge of business development at Keenan Winery; Secretary Kevin Hague, retail sales manager at Barnett Vineyards; member-at- large Julie Ann Kodmur, publicist for Smith-Madrone Vineyards & Winery and a St. Helena-based wine industry publicist and freelance writer.

Established in 1993, Napa Valley’s Spring Mountain District lies above St. Helena on the eastern slopes of the Mayacama Mountains. With only 1,000 acres of vineyards, the appellation is home to roughly 30 small and mostly family-owned vineyards and wineries.

Members of the Association are: Atchley Vineyard, Bale’s Creek Estate, Barntt Vineyard, Behrens Family Winery, Cain Vineyard & Winery, Castellucci Napa Valley, Crowley Vineyard, Eeden Vineyard, Fe Wines, Fantesca Estate Winery, Flying Lady, Frias Family Vineyard, Juslyn Vineyards, Keenan Winery, Lokoya, Luscher-Ballard, Marston Family Vineyard, Paloma Vineyard, Peacock Vineyard, Pride Mountain Vineyards, Ritchie Creek Vineyard, Sarocka Estate, School House Vineyard, Schweiger Vineyards, Sherwin Winery, Smith-Madrone Vineyards & Winery, Spring Mountain Vineyard, Stony Hill Vineyard, Terra Valentine and Vineyard 7 & 8.