The Wine Press: News and Notes from the Napa Valley

Trefethen’s updated Reserve Tasting is offered at the villa, the former family home, and outside on the deck overlooking the gardens first developed by Katie Trefethen in the 1960s. The featured wines are all limited production and always include the Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. A charcuterie board with cured meats, local cheeses and estate grown preserves is included.

— Taste the Estate ($90 per person)

Taste the Estate is Trefethen includes fiveTrefethen’s finest wines paired with bites made by winery chef Chris Kennedy. A sample menu features pairings like Summer Squash Fritter with Tarragon Spiked Goat Cheese paired with their Harmony Chardonnay and Caramelized Spring Onion and Wild Mushroom Tartlet paired with The Cowgirl and The Pilot Merlot. This experience is offered inside the villa, outside on the deck or at a private table in the garden.

— Twilight at Trefethen ($150 per person)

New for summer 2020, Twilight at Trefethen includes a private tour followed by a seated tasting with the full Taste the Estate experience described above. There is only one table each night, offered every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. Other nights possible are upon request.

— Custom experiences

Looking for something different? Want to pick out the specific wines or request certain pairings? We are happy to work with you to create a memorable visit. Reach out to one of our concierges at 707-255-7700.