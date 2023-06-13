Tony Biagi appointed as new To Kalon Vineyard Company winemaker

Tony Biagi, a fifth generation Northern Californian, is the new winemaker at To Kalon Vineyards, the company announced in a statement.

He will be working with the inaugural winemaker Andy Erikson.

“Crafting wines from the legendary To Kalon Vineyard is an honor for any winemaker,” Biagi said,” and I am inspired to work with the engaging, driven and passionate To Kalon Vineyard Company team to capture the essence of To Kalon Vineyard.”

After graduating from UC Davis’ Viticulture & Enology program, Biagi went on to work at numerous wineries, including PlumpJack Estate, CADE Estate, Duckhorn Vineyards, Sinegal Estate Winery and Hourglass Winery.

At To Kalon, he will manage all winemaking programs for the vineyard's three Napa Valley red wines and will consult on production decisions such as pruning strategy. Biagi will continue to create wines for his personal label, Patria, and will retain his position as winemaker at Hourglass Winery and others throughout the valley.

To Kalon Vineyards, created by H.W. Crabb in the 1860s, is located at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains in Oakville.

Visit tokalonvineyardcompany.com for more information.

Napa Valley College Student awarded agricultural scholarship

A Napa Valley College student Daniela Ceja was recently awarded the 2023 Volker Eisele Memorial Scholarship, the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund announced in a statement.

She will receive $1,000 to further her studies in Environmental and Conservational Science. Ceja is the second recipient of this award, which was created by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund (“JLD Ag Fund”) and the Napa Valley College Foundation in 2022.

Born and raised in Napa, Ceja said in the release that “It is truly an honor to be recognized for my passion and dedication to preserving Napa’s agriculture,” and that the scholarship provides validation as well as financial assistance.

She chose to pursue environmental conservation after being influenced by her late father, himself a “careful steward of the land,” and Eric McKee, education program manager at the Napa Resource Conservation District, who visited her high school biology class and gave a lecture on conservation. Ceja now volunteers with the district over the summer.

The Volker Eisele Memorial Scholarship was created to honor the local vintner and long-time Napa conservation advocate of the same name. It is annually awarded to a Napa Valley College student focusing on agricultural studies, and is an extension of their annual scholarship program supporting Napa County high school students who wish to pursue agricultural studies in college.

The JLD Ag Fund was established in 2003 and works to preserve the agricultural lands and heritage of Napa County. It is run by a volunteer board of directors. The NVC Foundation was created in 1968 and serves to improve the equipment, programs and standards of education at Napa Valley College.

For more information visit jldagfund.org and napavalleycollegefoundation.org.

Ink Grade Estate Vineyard certified biodynamic

Ink Grade Estate Vineyard, a portfolio vineyard of Demeine Estates, has been certified biodynamic, the company said in a statement. At 750 acres, it is the largest Demeter Certified Biodynamic ranch within Napa Valley.

Ink Grade has been farming biodynamically since 2019. Its Howell Mountain wines are characterized by the intensity and grace of the mountain’s volcanic soil and celebrate the “deep connection between winemaking and nature,” as stated in a press release.

“We are proud of this recognition of our commitment to biodynamic farming, which connects us closer to our land and reveals that the vines and the people who tend to them are part of an integrated ecosystem,” said Carlton McCoy, Jr., co-founder of Demeine Estates. “We are showing that it is possible to farm responsibly at scale as we help shape the future, sustainable legacy of the Napa Valley.”

Evrett Lunquist, director of certification for Demeter USA, stated in the press release that “This work at Ink Grade is a win for consumers, farmers and the Earth.” Biodynamic farming reduces toxins in the environment, improves water retention, the vitality of grapes, and the local wine terroir.

“We are proud to shine a spotlight on Ink Grade’s leadership in biodynamic farming,” said Philana Bouvier, president of Demeine Estates, a family-owned importer, marketer and producer of luxury wines.

For more information, visit inkgrade.com or demeineestates.com.

John Anthony Family of Wines CFO retires

Jim Collins is retiring as the Chief Financial Officer of John Anthony Family of Wines, the company announced. He will remain in his position until a successor is found, after which he will transition to the Company’s Board of Advisors.

Collins, a native of the Napa Valley, has held executive positions in the wine industry since 2002 and has worked with John Anthony Family of Wines since 2015. Since that time he has helped grow the John Anthony portfolio of wines by tenfold, according to a press release.

“Jim’s 30-plus years as a beverage alcohol executive has made him a fabulous resource on our executive team,” said John Anthony Truchard, CEO and founder of John Anthony Family of Wines. “I’m thankful that Jim has agreed to join our Board of Advisors after completing the transition of his successor, so that the company will continue to benefit from his expertise.”

The John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio includes John Anthony Vineyards, Weather Wines, Serial Wines and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards focuses on exclusive wines from small vineyards in Oak Knoll District, Carneros and Coombsville, all of which are available in downtown Napa at their tasting lounge.

Azur Wines to open tasting room in downtown Napa

Azur Wines will open a tasting lounge in downtown Napa in July, owner Elan Fayard announced.

Managed by Stephanie Perez, this contemporary establishment aims to cater to locals, tourists and guests with a selection of wine flights, wines by the glass, and bottle service.

Located at 1014 Clinton St., the Azur Lounge promises an eclectic experience, the press release stated. Small bites will be offered to pair perfectly with the wines and champagnes available. Beyond its regular services, the lounge plans to offer a special, curated speakeasy experience for high-end clientele seeking a more personal and exclusive tasting affair.

Operating hours for the Azur Lounge will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Specific opening dates, upcoming events, and details about the grand opening will be announced in the near future.

THE Rosé Competition announces winners

Judges at the 10th annual THE Rosé Competition, held in Fort Lauderdale and hosted by the American Fine Wine Competition, chose 2022 JOLO Pink from JOLO Winery & Vineyards in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina as the winner.

Three runner-up Best of Show Dry Rosés were also acknowledged: the 2022 Rosé of Grenache from Clif Family Winery of Napa Valley; Breaux Vineyards' 2022 Cellar Selections from Purcelville, Virginia; and the 2021 Rosé from Effingham Manor in Nokesville, Virginia.

In the Sparkling Rosé category, the top accolade was awarded to the 2019 Brut Rosé from Domaine Carneros by Taittinger, Carneros. This $45 sparkling wine also emerged victorious in last year's competition. The runner-up in this category was another offering from Domaine Carneros, the NV Cuvee de la Pompadour.

Long-standing judge Daisy Penzo, in the press release, voiced her pleasure at returning to judge the competition, noting the winning wine's origin from a non-traditional wine-making region as a testament to the category's versatility. Another judge, Sunny Fraser, compared the surprise win from North Carolina to the infamous Judgment of Paris.

THE Rosé Competition 2023 received 160 entries in total. The panel of esteemed judges awarded 23 Double Gold Medals, 34 Gold Medals, and 66 Silver Medals.

Bob Ecker, a wine writer and photographer based in Northern California, founded THE Rosé Competition in 2013. It was the first competition exclusively for rosé wines in the United States. In 2018, Ecker partnered with Shari Gherman, president of the American Fine Wine Competition, to bring the event to the East Coast.

Under Gherman's expert guidance, the American Fine Wine Competition has recognized America's finest wines for the past sixteen years. Since its foundation, the AFWC has raised more than $1.25 million for charity.